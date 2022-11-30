Green Choice Energy Supports the Great Work at VFW National Home
Green Choice Energy is supporting VFW National Home, Family Support Services Fund. The Family Support Services Fund is the foundation of VFW National Home’s mission, providing the support needed for the life-changing opportunities families can receive while living at the National Home.
“We are honored to help support the needs of our veterans and military families,” said Brian Trombino, Chief Executive Officer. “We can’t possibly do enough for these brave men and women.”
“Thank you, Green Choice Energy. Your generous gift to the Family Support Services Fund will help us continue providing vital and necessary services such as professional counseling, tutoring, parenting classes, employment services, as well as other crucial services that our military and veteran families need,” said Nancy Archambeau Donor Relations.
About Green Choice Energy:
Green Choice Energy is a licensed electricity and natural gas supplier to residential and business customers in seven states and the District of Columbia. Green Choice Energy believes in a brighter future and is on a mission to help transform the energy landscape by offering customers plans that match 100% of their electricity and natural gas usage with renewable energy credits and carbon offsets.
About VFW National Home:
Founded in 1925, The VFW National Home assists military, veterans, and their families with children by creating a foundation of services and resources to achieve their personal and family goals in order to move forward in a positive, safe and healthy environment.
For more information, visit https://vfwnationalhome.org/
