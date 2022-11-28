Houston Personal Injury Lawyer Reveals What to Do After a Car Accident

Houston Personal Injury Attorney, Willie D. Powells III

Local personal injury lawyer Willie D. Powells III shares useful information for drivers in the event of an accident.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traffic in Houston, Texas is dangerous. KPRC 2 News recently featured a segment to remind drivers in Houston, TX that there is help available after a motor vehicle accident.

Local personal injury lawyer Willie D. Powells III sat down with the news team to share his legal expertise on the topic. There are several things the lawyer warns drivers they must do to protect their legal rights after a car accident.

Willie Powells first urges that anyone involved in a motor vehicle accident should call 911. Seeking medical attention and complying with the law enforcement and EMTs can be crucial for your case outcome.

He then shares the importance of gathering as much information as possible after the accident. Take as many photos and videos as possible. This should include photos of the property and any evidence surrounding the accident scene. For example, skid marks or road debris.

Willie Powells also shares that it is extremely important to capture the aftermath of the accident as close as it actually happened. In other words, it is better to capture photos and videos before moving vehicles in non-injury crashes to the side of the road. This should only be done if it can be completed safely.

He continues by encouraging accident victims to gather contact information from eyewitnesses. Ask witnesses for their names, phone numbers, addresses, etc. This information could be extremely useful in providing your case in a court of law.

Drivers should also only gather information or evidence if it is safe. Never and never attempt to deal with an aggressive situation.

Willie D. Powells reminds clients that every moment counts. Reaching out to a legal professional as soon as possible after an accident is the best way to preserve the evidence. The longer you wait, the more difficult it may become to prove your case.

Most importantly, Willie D. Powells reminds any individual that is involved in a car accident to seek medical care immediately. Some injuries take days to become apparent. You should visit a physician as soon as possible after an accident, even if you did not travel by ambulance.

Any individuals who have been involved in a car accident in the Houston, Texas area can reach out to Willie D. Powells III directly for legal assistance. Prospective clients can call 281-881-2457 for more information.



More About Willie D. Powells III

Willie D. Powells III is Houston’s choice for bold, experienced, and compassionate legal services. He and his team have helped clients throughout Texas get the maximum compensation for their injuries after an accident.

Willie D. Powells III represents clients who have been injured in a wide range of accidents, including:

- Car Accidents

- Catastrophic Injury Cases

- Motorcycle Accidents

- Workplace Injuries

- Wrongful Death Claims

You can read more about the firm or schedule a free consultation online.