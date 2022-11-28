A challenge by rental property owners to the moratoriums on evictions in Oakland and Alameda County has been rejected by a federal magistrate, who said the local laws do not violate property rights or relieve tenants of their eventual obligation to pay rent.
You just read:
Judge rejects challenge to eviction moratorium laws in Oakland, Alameda County
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.