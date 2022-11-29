Bravo Home Products is proud to introduce the latest pool screen that is retractable, , durable, and customizable

retractable large screen larage motorized screen Large motorized retractable screen

VICTROIA, BC, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Home Products is proud to introduce the latest pool screen that is retractable, affordable, removable, durable, and customizable.

The retractable pool screen is the newest, strongest, and most convenient pool screen system yet. Bravo Home Products use the same top-quality mesh on all of our pool screen systems.

As a family-operated company, Bravo Home Products understands that a family’s safety comes first. With more than 100 years in the home improvement business, our experience and professionalism are second to none. Bravo Home Products use the absolute strongest and highest-ranking materials and components.

Bravo retractable pool screens glide smoothly and smartly bringing the best of outside – inside. Providing breezy cross-ventilation and expanding the space, the retractable screen blocks the sun’s rays, as well as insects and dirt. When not in use, it glides away into a slim, self-protective casing. A refined, elegant solution for any pool as well as patios, lanais, decks, sun porches, sliding patio doors, and so much more. Customers select their favorite color, style, screen texture, UV filtering and Bravo Home Products will custom build them to fit all specs. While it may appear delicate, Bravo Home Products pool screens are extremely strong and durable. We use strong mesh to withstand severe weather and heavy use, setting the industry standard for superior quality and durability.

Bravo’s pool screens allow clear panoramic views of the pool and landscape. Retractable screens are the perfect choice for any location with the benefits of maintaining the vie The pool screens have an elegant, minimal look that can transform any backyard into an outdoor oasis. Not just for pools, the mesh screen is also perfect for decks, gardens, and patios.

The Bravo pool screen system is a fully retractable pool screen that works with any existing pool. Bravo uses a fully retractable screen for ease of entry and exit without having to retract the entire system. The pool screen is fully spring loaded, making opening and closing quick and easy. The pool screens run on maintenance-free tracks and Bravo offers a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Bravo pool screens allow the homeowner to enjoy the weather with protection from insects. Bravo Home Products will design a customizable screen system for any pool space. Bravo Home Products have a reputation of going above and beyond to take care of all of our customers. To learn more about the benefits of having a retractable pool screen, contact Bravo Home Products today. Staff will be happy to provide a price quote over the phone, along with a free consultation.

Bravo Home Products also increases the beauty of the outdoor space, improves efficiency, and enhances quality of life one home at a time.

Contact us today at 1-800-446-1626 for more information.

Made in Canada for consistent quality — unlike other brands.