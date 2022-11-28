Coastal Reserve to hold Fall local advisory committee meetings

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold Fall local advisory committee meetings Dec. 5 through 14 for their ten reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.
Emily and Richardson Preyer Buckridge Reserve
Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge Office
205 S. Ludington Drive
Columbia, NC 27925
Masonboro Island Reserve
Dec. 9 at 10:00 a.m.
UNCW Center for Marine Science – Fishbowl Conference Room
5600 Marvin Moss Lane, Wilmington, NC 28409
Currituck Banks Reserve
Dec. 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education
1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC 27927
Zeke’s Island Reserve
Dec. 12 at 10:00 a.m.
Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room
1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach, 28449
Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve
Dec. 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Kitty Hawk Town Hall
101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949
Permuda Island Reserve **Virtual**
Dec. 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Join meeting online
Bird Island Reserve
Dec. 7 at 1:00 p.m.
Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room
700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach, 28468
Rachel Carson Reserve
Dec. 13 at 3:00 p.m.
NOAA Beaufort Laboratory
Administration Building
101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort, NC 28516
Buxton Woods Reserve
Dec. 8 at 1:00 p.m.
The Fessenden Center
46830 North Carolina Highway 12
Buxton, NC 27920
Bald Head Woods Reserve
Dec. 14 at 1:00 p.m.
Bald Head Island Conservancy – Media Center
700 Federal Road, Bald Head Island, 28461
Local advisory committees consist of citizens and representatives from community organizations, government agencies, and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.
