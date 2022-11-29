DW LIVE! ONE-MAN INTERACTIVE SHOW FOR TEENS AND YOUNG ADULTS PREMIERES DECEMBER 3rd AT LAKE WORTH PLAYHOUSE

Creator of DW LIVE! international speaker turned performer DW Starr

I birthed this one-man show because America’s teenagers and young adults are in crisis and there is a serious need to help them be more confident about their current and future goals and dreams."” — DW Starr

LAKE WORTH, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DW LIVE! is a one-man show written, directed,, and performed by international speaker turned actor DW Starr from Boynton Beach, Florida to

premiere on Saturday, December 3rd at the Lake Worth Playhouse in Lake Worth, Florida. A one-hour interactive show for teens and young adults the play is fun, energetic, and mind expanding.

DW helps the audience discover their hidden superpower to gain self-confidence. The show also looks at the “inner movie” they have running in their minds and how it influences how they think, speak, and act with themselves and those around them. Revealing his secret superpower formula for confidence and success, DW teaches and inspires audiences to make a shift, so they leave the theater with the knowledge, tools, and a new positive attitude to reach their dreams and goals in the real world.

DW LIVE! is a limited engagement on December 3rd and 4th at the Lake Worth Playhouse on 713 Lake Worth Avenue, Lake Worth, Florida. For information on the show and purchasing tickets go to www.lakeworthplayhouse.org. Group discounts are available for youth groups.