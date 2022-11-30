Submit Release
Discover The Best Gifts on The Market with Gifts by Jessy, Now Offering Nationwide Shipping

Gifts by Jessy offers handmade, personalized gift items for several occasions: Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, Baby Showers, Graduations, Corporate Gifts, Raffles and Women's Conferences. Our product line consists of Gift Baskets, Tumblers, Mugs and More!

Creating customized gift baskets has never been easier at a price that will make you smile

Whether your family member or coworker loves vintage cars or simply needs to relax, our team can create something amazing.”
— Jessica James
LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are several gift items on the market, but finding something that offers exactly what you want without a cheap look or emptying the pocket is often difficult. Driven by the famous quote of Maya Angelou, “At the end of the day, people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel,” Jessica James has come up with the innovative idea of “Jessy’s Style,” where she provides an unmatched gifting experience just in the time for the holidays.

Jessica started her journey five years ago. She prides herself on bringing those “bright eye with huge smile” moments to her clients, who are often pleasantly surprised with the quality of their customized gift baskets, affordable price, and beautiful packaging. The company currently offers nationwide shipping with free shipping for orders above $35. They also offer a pay-later feature, which allows customers to purchase that special person an amazing gift and keep a few dollars in the meantime.

She says, “Gifts are the best way to make the person you love happy, and when it is personalized, it really shows how much you care about that person. A personalized gift is the best way to strengthen the bond.”

She continues, “Whether your family member or coworker loves vintage cars or simply needs to relax, our team can create something amazing. You can trust our team to create gifts for him or her, making their day extra special. In addition, you can make Secret Santa more fun THIS YEAR with Gifts by Jessy!”

After one of their business customers ordered a customized gift basket for her client, Pamela stated, "Another satisfied customer. She loved her gift basket and was very pleased to see her name on a reusable tote bag and other items, especially the mug."

