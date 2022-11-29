Fullerton Video Production Company Ricky Zollinger Media Explains The Art Of Audience Engagement
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventurous videographer Ricky Zollinger, the founder of Ricky Zollinger Media, challenges brands to do some soul-searching.
With notable and stylish brands like Guayakí and Super Coffee, along with promoting merchandise from reality TV star Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, it’s no surprise that Ricky Zollinger Media knows how to home in on a particular audience.
Zollinger and his team wanted to explain to readers how to lean into a brand and how to target specific demographics effectively.
Nailing Audience Engagement With Social Media
In Ricky Zollinger Media’s new article, ‘Nailing Audience Engagement: Increase Clicks On Social Media,’ the video production service in Fullerton, California, explains how crucial knowing whom businesses are marketing to is.
Specifically, following a few crucial steps, Zollinger says, is the key to great engagement.
Telling a story, Zollinger states, is a fundamental move.
“People love a good story. Telling the story of a product or brand and how it connects with the intended audience is a great way to flesh out the content. More importantly, it connects a brand with a target demographic.”
And Ricky Zollinger Media is fortunate enough to have its pick of some of the most entertaining, captivating brand stories in the nation.
“As a video production company in Los Angeles, we come across wonderful stories that humanize brands, making it easier for business owners to connect to customers.”
Developing Brand Tone And Voice To Communicate With Customers
Social media is a tool. Still, brands need to have a well-established, dependable brand tone and voice to use social media to its fullest potential. By utilizing a brand tone and voice, Zollinger says, the message to the audience means much more than merely posting for the sake of posting. He introduces readers to a thought experiment for brands.
“Imagine for a minute that a brand was a living, breathing person,” he posits.
“What would they say? How would they say it? This simple exercise can help brands create long-term strategies that will help them dominate their industry.”
He quickly explains what brand voice and tone are, why they matter, and how companies use them every day to garner clicks and generate leads.
“A brand voice is what businesses say. It's their Instagram posts, marketing emails, and video content. On the other hand, a brand tone is how they say it.”
Ricky Zollinger and his Fullerton video production company have clearly put time and effort into developing their own brand tone and voice. Casual, no-frills, and fun-loving, Ricky Zollinger Media projects an air of authenticity, straight-shooting, and above all else, being genuine with its audience.
For brands who need a bit of guidance, Zollinger lays out a simple tip to get the ball rolling on fleshing out a brand.
“Is a brand fun-loving, humorous, and casual? Or is a brand more no-nonsense, serious, and professional? It's well worth taking the time with a team to reflect on these concepts and use them to an advantage.”
Real Estate Agents: A Case Study By Ricky Zollinger Media
As of late, the Fullerton videographer has been working diligently alongside some of Los Angeles’ most notable real estate agents.
A sterling example of Ricky Zollinger Media’s work is the group of Instagram Reels shot for L.A. real estate agent Taya DiCarlo. By helping DiCarlo craft engaging, humorous, and down-to-earth content, Ricky Zollinger Media proves that its strategy for audience engagement pays off dividends. In short, a great social media strategy helps real estate agents get clients.
Taya DiCarlo’s Instagram Reels regularly pull in thousands of clicks, with one centered on real estate agent behavior at open houses garnering nearly 80,000 views overnight. When Ricky Zollinger and Taya DiCarlo teamed up, Zollinger simply used the time-tested formula, along with some of his own signature media panache, to deliver a product that people were genuinely curious about.
In short, by combining a client with a genuinely great product, along with some tips and tricks, Ricky Zollinger and his dedicated team can take concepts like real estate and beverages and turn them into absolute powerhouses.
Knowing The Audience
Of course, simply being well-acquainted with a target demographic is the foundation of getting clicks.
“A crucial piece of the puzzle is knowing the audience. For example, do people think the marketing team at Arby's is looking to get clicks and sales from vegans? No, they're targeting carnivores exclusively,” Zollinger explains.
“Maybe someday in the far future, Arby's will embrace the Beyond Meat crowd. But for now, they know their lane and stick to it.
Real estate agents like Taya DiCarlo know their audiences and help that intimate knowledge fuel their decisions on and offline.
More About Ricky Zollinger Media
Ricky Zollinger Media was launched in 2021, headed by videographer Ricky Zollinger. After working as an executive producer for FOODBEAST, F1LM, and Pixel Productions San Diego, Zollinger found his footing with his own ambitious venture.
He and his company help brands from all over connect with audiences through social media, marketing pushes, and content creation.
Ricky Zollinger
