PaymentsFirst Appoints Rich Leary as President and CEO and David Peterson as Chairman of Board of Directors
HOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaymentsFirst is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Leary as President and CEO effective November 28, 2022.
Rich is an accomplished payments executive, serving as the Senior Vice President and Head of ACH and Instant Payments Operations at Wells Fargo. In that role, he was responsible for the day-to-day delivery and the tactical and strategic innovations for all of Wells Fargo’s domestic and international ACH and Instant Payments processing. While at Wells Fargo, Rich was an active participant on several national committees, including the Federal Reserve Retail Payments Advisory Group and The Clearing House Electronic Payments Network Business Committee. He is also a current chairman of Nacha’s Rules and Operations Committee. He is the former Chairman of the PaymentsFirst Payment Association Board of Directors. He is also active in his community and is a previous winner of the Strong Award for his volunteer service to the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina.
Rich recently retired from Wells Fargo after more than 35 years and over his career held leadership roles in Account Services, Check Processing, Electronic Commerce Services, Financial Crimes, Wholesale Lockbox, and Wire Operations.
Rich earned his B.A. in Economics from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia.
PaymentsFirst also announced David Peterson as the Chairman of the PaymentsFirst Payment Association Board of Directors effective November 28, 2022. David was previously Vice Chairman of the PaymentsFirst Board and currently serves as Chief Innovation Officer of First National Bankers Bank and Chief Strategic Officer of i7strategies, an independent strategic planning, and innovation advisory firm. He serves on the boards of several industry-related companies and associations and is a serial entrepreneur, powering start-ups in retail and professional services by fostering a culture of innovation that capitalizes on workforce diversity and instills accountability for driving growth. David was the founder and CEO of Goldleaf Technologies, a leading provider of electronic payments software and a pioneer in the fintech industry. David is also the author of the best-selling book Grounded: Anchored Management for Strategic Leadership and Effective Decision-Making (Little River Publishing, 2016). His approach to strategic innovation, fun and engaging workshops, and thinking challenges has been praised by everyone from C-Suite executives to entrepreneurs to millennials.
About PaymentsFirst: PaymentsFirst is a non-profit Payments Association for Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. PaymentsFirst provides support, education, training, and risk and compliance services to the financial and payments industry.
Jennifer Stadler, CPP, CCE
PaymentsFirst
+1 866-993-3753
Jstadler@paymentsfirst.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn