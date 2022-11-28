United States K-12 Science Market Outlook Report 2022-2024: Districts Embrace STEM but Take Different Paths to Get There

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States K-12 Science Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A continuation of strong state budgets and grants from both governmental and non-governmental sources to promote science and STEM will be key factors in spurring the market for K-12 instructional materials in science to grow at a strong pace in 2022-2023 and throughout 2023-2024. That's just one of the findings of the report, United States K-12 Science Market 2022.

There are, though, hurdles and concerns that suppliers to this market need to monitor. Among these are the paucity of quality science materials that conform to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), new types of competition, and a pressing need for certain types of professional development.

The report provides a comprehensive examination of the current and future landscape of the market for scientific instructional materials in the K-12 grades. Among the key issues covered are the specific drivers for the rate of growth; the impact of digital on print; alignment of materials to the new standards; the growth of supplemental materials; the increasing usage of OER and teacher-created materials; how districts are integrating STEM learning; why the trend towards inquiry-based learning is changing the needs of this market; and news and developments from key companies serving this sector.

As of 2021, 20 states as well as the District of Columbia had adopted the Next Generation Science Standards, and 28 others have adopted their own standard informed by the same Framework. However, the report notes that fewer than 20% of materials in use in classrooms are aligned to the standards, representing an opportunity for publishers serving this market

Also explored is the need for more professional development: specifically, to meet the trend to rely on more inquiry-based learning in the classroom. This is especially true at the K-5 level, where teachers are not subject matter experts in science.

The report also examines noteworthy company and competitive developments. The ongoing growth in Open Education Resources (OER) and teacher-created materials can be considered a new form of competition; the creation of these materials are often driven by the need to produce more inquiry-based learning supplemental materials. Supplemental materials themselves are a noteworthy trend too, as they now consist of more than 60% of the total market.

The report also identifies moves made by traditional publishers including the strategic spin offs by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Pearson K-12, and a discussion of company partnerships and acquisitions.

What this Report Covers

Key Findings

Among the key findings examined and analyzed in this report are a forecast growth of 7.1% for this market in 2022-2023, and a continued, though slower growth for 2023-2024.

The report also reveals that 20 states and the District of Columbia have adopted the NGSS standards, while 28 others have adopted their own standard, which are informed by the same Framework. The K-12 Science Market report also reveals that fewer than 20% of materials in use in classrooms are aligned to these newer standards.

Key Trends Discussed

Several significant trends and developments are explored and analyzed in the report. Among them are the increasing in the use of supplemental materials in the classroom-with an increasing number of those materials created via Open Educational Resources (OER) or developed by the teachers themselves.

Another trend examined in the report is how the increasing interest in inquiry-based learning is spurring the need for more professional training for teachers, particularly for those who are not already subject matter experts in science

Publishing Companies Covered

The report profiles the following key companies serving the science instructional market:

Accelerate Inc

Activate Learning

Amplify Learning

Bedford, Freeman & Worth

Carolina Biological

Cengage Learning

Discovery Education

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kendall Hunt

Lab-Aids

McGraw-Hill

OpenSciEd

PASCO Scientific

SAVVAS Learning

School Specialty

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 K-12 Instructional Materials Market Approaches $1.2 Billion

2.2 Use of Digital Materials Continues to Rise, But No Decline in Print

2.3 Materials That Align Fully to New Standards Still Relatively Scarce

2.4 Sales and Growth of Supplemental Materials Outpace Core Programs

2.5 OER and Teacher-Created Materials Compete with Commercial Solutions

2.6 Districts Embrace STEM but Take Different Paths to Get There

2.7 Professional Development on Inquiry-Based Learning is Key to Success

2.8 Growth of 7.1% Projected for 2022-2023

3 Market Size and Structure

3.1 Next Generation Science Standards and NGSS-Inspired Standards: Adoptions of New Science Standards, by State, as of 2022

3.2 Statewide Adoption Trends: Statewide Adoption Schedules and Materials Used, 2022

3.3 District Adoption Trends

3.4 Federal Policies Support STEM and STEAM

3.5 States Promote Science and STEM Through Partnerships

3.6 Funding Trends

3.7 Size of the K-12 Instructional Materials Market in Science

4 Trends and Opportunities

4.1 Science Takes a Back Seat

4.1.1 Science Faces Lack of Classroom Time and Teacher Confidence

4.1.2 Proficiency Rates Lag

4.1.3 Equity Issues Abound

4.2 Embrace of STEM and STEAM: Fiscal 2022 Department of Education Appropriations, Selected Programs Supporting STEM

4.2.1 District STEM Implementations

4.2.2 Case Study: Grange Hall Elementary

4.2.3 Vendors Help Districts Make STEM Connections

4.3 Rise of Computer Science

4.4 Post-COVID Considerations

5 Instructional Materials Needs

5.1 The Search for Quality, Aligned Materials

5.2 Supplemental Materials to the Fore: Total Spending on K-12 Instructional Materials for Science, 2020-2021 versus 2021-2022, Core versus Supplemental ($ in millions)

5.3 Opting for Teacher-Created and Open-Source Materials

5.4 Hands-On Kits: A Luxury Purchase

5.5 Making Science Come Alive With Digital Materials and Tools: Total Spending on K-12 Instructional Materials for Science, 2020-2021 versus 2021-2022, Print versus Digital versus Hands-On/Manipulatives ($ in millions)

5.6 The Search for Seamless Assessments

5.7 Professional Learning: Key to Success

6 Competitive Trends

6.1 Change Comes to Big Players in 2021

6.2 More Competition for Hands-on Learning Supplies

6.3 Looking to Corporations for Real-Life Connections

6.4 Higher Education Remains a Key Resource, Especially for STEM

6.5 Teacher-Created and OER Materials Compete with Commercial Offerings

7 Looking Forward

7.1 Gaps in the Market for Instructional Materials

7.2 Critical Needs in Professional Learning

7.3 Uncertainty Ahead

8 Company Profiles

