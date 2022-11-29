CHIEF RISK OFFICER TOM CURNOCK FIRST IN CAYMAN ISLANDS AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Tom Curnock
This is a comprehensive, educational, practical, and thought-provoking program that will be very helpful to any director or risk management practitioner.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Tom Curnock of the Cayman Islands. He is the first person in the Cayman Islands to earn this credential.
Tom is the Chief Risk Officer for Greenlight Re, a NASDAQ-listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. In his role, Tom works with the board and senior management of Greenlight Re to develop and oversee the risk management framework for the company. Prior to his time with Greenlight Re, Tom worked in investment banking with Aon Benfield. Before that, his work focused on software development and artificial intelligence. Tom earned his Ph.D. in Computer Sciences and his undergraduate degree in Mathematics from the University of Salford in the United Kingdom. He also studied Financial Mathematics at New York University.
Tom’s attainment of the Certificate in Risk Governance® pairs him with Ursuline Foley, Qualified Risk Director®, who serves on the board of Greenlight Re and earned the Certificate in Risk Governance® in 2021.
"We are very pleased to see this shared achievement by both the chief risk officer and a board member at the same company, as is the case with Tom and Urs," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "This kind of accomplishment is exactly why the DCRO was formed and why we launched the programs of the DCRO Institute. Congratulations to Tom on this significant achievement," he continued.
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This is a comprehensive, educational, practical, and thought-provoking program that will be very helpful to any director or risk management practitioner,” said Dr. Curnock.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
