Madsen Steel Wire’s New Schlatter MG950 Delivers Faster Production and Superior Quality for Complex Wire Mesh Products

Schlatter MG950

Madsen Steel Wire

Madsen Steel Wire

The FASTEST wire welding machine in the U.S. is now at Madsen Steel Wire

ORLAND, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Madsen Steel Wire, we are the Fastest Producer of the Highest Quality wire mesh, grids, and shelves on the market. To support this goal, we have recently invested in a new SCHLATTER MG950 welding system to deliver dimensionally accurate gridwork for diverse applications.

At this time, this is the only one in the Western Hemisphere!

Madsen Steel Wire is committed to continuous quality improvement which allows us to stay ahead of trends and technology in our industry. The SCHLATTER MG950 welding system has a reputation for:

• 6,000 Welds per Minute
• Creating Shorter Lead Times
• Reducing Down Time
• Energy Efficient (uses 1/30th of the power from the grid)


Madsen's SCHLATTER MG950 can work more hours in the day to get parts completed accurately and fast. All of this translates into benefits for Madsen Steel Wire’s customers, including reduced lead times and higher quality steel wire products. Along with these enhanced capabilities, versatility, craftsmanship and on-time delivery remain core to Madsen Steel Wire’s core promises. We continue to earn widespread recognition for our products, services, and cutting-edge technologies. All 100% made in the USA with a safety record that is second to none.

Rachel Marsh
Madsen Steel Wire Products
+1 260-829-6561
rmarsh@madsenwire.com

Madsen Steel Wire Acquires New Schlatter Technology

You just read:

