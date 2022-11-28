CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Enviva Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – EVA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of Enviva Inc. (“Enviva”) (NYSE: EVA) breached their fiduciary duties to Enviva and its shareholders. If you are an Enviva shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Enviva’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Enviva in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties, and whether Enviva and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital released a report stating that Enviva is overly reliant on capital raising to maintain its dividend, and that Enviva is engaging in “textbook greenwashing” regarding its wood pellet operations.

What You Can Do

If you are an Enviva shareholder, you may have legal claims against Enviva’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

