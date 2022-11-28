Submit Release
CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Global Payments (GPN) Buyout of EVO Payments (EVOP)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether the directors of EVO Payments, Inc. (“EVO”) (NASDAQ: EVOP) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with Global Payments Inc. (“Global Payments”) (NYSE: GPN) for inadequate consideration. If you are an EVO shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether EVO’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of EVO for the benefit of EVO’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with Global Payments, in breach of their fiduciary duties to EVO’s shareholders, and whether EVO’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 2, 2022, EVO announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Global Payments for $34 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $4 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are an EVO shareholder, you may have legal claims against EVO’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


