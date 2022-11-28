Senator Flynn to Host Health Care Enrollment Event Wednesday

SCRANTON, PA – November 28, 2022 – Senator Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna/Luzerne) will be sponsoring a Health Care Enrollment Event on Wednesday, November 30th at 5:30PM at the Taylor Community Library.

A representative from Pennie, Pennsylvania’s health care marketplace will be on-hand to provide an overview of the marketplace and to answer audience questions. Certified representatives from Pennie will be in attendance to assist those who wish to enroll on the spot.

Attendees planning to enroll should bring a photo ID, their last four weeks of pay stubs, most recent tax return(s), and immigration documents, if applicable.

Pennie is in open enrollment now until January 15, 2023. Pennie is the official online marketplace made possible by the State of Pennsylvania and the top private insurance companies to provide affordable, high-quality health insurance plans to Pennsylvanians.

The Taylor Community Library is located at 710 South Main Street, Taylor, PA 18517. The event will also be livestreamed at www.Facebook.com/SenatorMartyFlynn.

