inHarmony Explains The Importance of Alleviating Holiday Stress Through Holistic Healing
inHarmony Interactive puts mental health first by implementing meditation with a patented system of sound and vibration to reduce anxiety and holiday stress.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InHarmony, leaders in Vibroacoustic Therapy, understand the importance of prioritizing mental health and plans to inspire individuals this holiday season through the power of mindful activities and meditative practices. In the midst of holiday cheer, thoughts of financial responsibilities, people pleasing and exhaustion can lead to increased stress and anxiety, potentially causing major health-related issues.
NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, states that 64% of individuals living with a mental illness feel their conditions worsen around the holidays. With high stress, your body’s natural defenses can actually be lowered against diseases and can even lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and more if left unchecked. To remind everyone to holistically take care of the mind and body, inHarmony explains how meditation can stop stress in its tracks and make the winter season healthier and genuinely more enjoyable.
Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony and Certified Vibroacoustic Therapy Practitioner states, “Meditation produces a deep state of relaxation and a tranquil mind.” He further explains, “During an inHarmony Music Meditation, you focus your attention on the music and eliminate the near constant stream of thoughts crowding the mind and causing unwanted stress. Taking a break from this constant stream of thoughts can be unbelievably calming. Most of us dream of this kind of relaxation, inHarmony can give it to you.”
inHarmony creates technology granting any individual access to a calm state of mind, body, and spirit through the use of a user-friendly, patented technology. inHarmony’s Vibroacoustic Meditation Cushions, Sound Lounges and Practitioner products use sound and vibration therapy to clinically relieve stress and anxiety and retail between $699USD - $5,678USD. The technology was created to support personal well-being, clearing the mind, and achieving that ever illusive inner peace.
“We’re so blessed to be experiencing the growth we’re seeing right now. So many amazing humans are finding us at just the right time.” Craig says. “To support our customers with their meditation practice during the holiday season, we created the inHarmony 25 Days of Mindfulness blog post which includes daily affirmations appreciating yourself and focusing on the positive aspects of mental clarity.”
inHarmony urges individuals to enter the holiday season with intention and make mindfulness and meaning a priority. December, January and February are stressful enough, but with inHarmony’s practices, stress-free is just a mindset away.
To read inHarmony’s 25 Days of Mindfulness blog post, visit www.iaminharmony.com/pages/inharmony-blog-11
About inHarmony
inHarmony's Meditation tools are based on sound, vibration, and frequency, providing you with an experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. When inHarmony technology is paired with their app, you can customize their experience with different Music Meditations, allowing you to find the perfect balance for your needs. The combination of sound, frequency, and vibration unlocks reduced levels of pain, stress, and anxiety. Find your Harmony through inHarmony and Say Goodbye to a Distracted Mind. Download the app today. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
