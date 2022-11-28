Inclusion for All: How to Support All Learners through Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS)

The Office of Special services and Inclusive Education at the Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce our next speaker in our Special Topics Series – Dr. Katie Novak on January 4, 2023 from 3:30-4:30 pm.

Audience: General & Special Educators, Administrators, Parents, Caregivers and Community Members Interested in Universal Design for Learning (UDL) and Muti-Tiered Systems of Support(MTSS)

Cost: FREE Please register for the Zoom link here

While rocking out to a co-created playlist by DJ Swiff, attendees will understand:

A big picture of UDL, how it fits within a multi-tiered system of support (MTSS),

How we can proactively design learning experiences that plan for variability and help all students reach rigorous, grade-level standards.

Be inspired as you learn about variability and barriers, firm goals and flexible means, and the power of expert learning.

How to be better prepared to design lessons and instruction that impact learners from preschool to adulthood in ways that are innovative, inclusive, and impactful (and fabulous!).

About the Presenter:

Katie Novak, Ed.D., is an internationally renowned education consultant, author, graduate instructor at the University of Pennsylvania, and a former Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Massachusetts. With 20 years of experience in teaching and administration, an earned doctorate in curriculum and teaching, and eleven published books, Dr. Novak designs and presents workshops both nationally and internationally focusing on the implementation of inclusive practices, Universal Design for Learning (UDL), multi-tiered systems of support, and universally designed leadership.

Dr. Novak is the author of the best-selling books, UDL Now! A Teacher’s Guide to Applying Universal Design for Learning in Today’s Classrooms, Innovate Inside the Box, with George Couros, Equity by Design, with Mirko Chardin, and The Shift to Student-Led with Catlin Tucker.

If there are additional questions about this webinar or the series, please email Tracy (Tracy.W.Whitlock@maine.gov), Anne-Marie Adamson (anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov ) or Dee Saucier (danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov).