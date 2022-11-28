Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,431 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,709 in the last 365 days.

CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Biogen Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BIIB

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether certain directors and officers of Biogen Inc. (“Biogen”) (NASDAQ: BIIB) breached their fiduciary duties to Biogen and its shareholders. If you are a Biogen shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Biogen Board of Directors (the “Board”) made, or caused Biogen to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Biogen’s business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether Everbridge misled investors regarding: (a) the number of sites ready, willing, and able to administer Aduhelm immediately after approval; (b) the significance of logistical constraints on diagnosing patients; (c) the degree to which Medicare’s coverage of the treatment was independent of the FDA’s approval of the treatment; (d) the willingness of third-party payors to cover Aduhelm at a premium price point, or, indeed, at any price point absent peer-reviewed data supporting a determination of the treatment’s clinical effectiveness; and (e) the Veterans Health Administration’s willingness and capacity to cover and administer Aduhelm for its beneficiaries; and whether, as a result, statements about Everbridge’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 11, 2022, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a draft opinion, stating it would only pay for Aduhelm for patients in a hospital-sponsored clinical trial. On this news, Biogen’s common stock price fell to close at $225 per share on January 12, 2022.

What You Can Do

If you are a Biogen shareholder, you may have legal claims against Biogen’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:
Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
844-818-6982
jpettigrew@scott-scott.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Biogen Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – BIIB

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.