Black Swan Graphene Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 1st

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Swan Graphene, OTCQB: BSWGF & TSX-V: SWAN, based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on producing graphene nanoplatelets for use in cement and polymers which will enhance strength and reduce Co2 emissions, today announced that Simon Marcotte President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 1st, 2022.



DATE: December 1st, 2022

TIME: 14:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WBnUTQ



Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2nd, 5th and 6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Copy Highlights:

Black Swan Graphene Announces Launch of Scoping Study for Large Scale Production Facility. https://blackswangraphene.com/black-swan-graphene-announces-launch-of-scoping-study-for-large-scale-production-facility/



About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan’s graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd (“Thomas Swan”) over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: https://blackswangraphene.com/

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Black Swan Graphene

Paul Hardy

VP Corporate Development

416-844-7365

phardy@blackswangraphene.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com