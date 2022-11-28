Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,414 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,625 in the last 365 days.

Codiak BioSciences to Participate 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that management will be participating in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, a virtual conference. Codiak’s Chief Executive Officer, Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 8:00 am ET and the Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings at the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at www.codiakbio.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx® Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx® Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, infectious disease and rare disease.
For more information, please visit www.codiakbio.com.

Investor Contact:
Christopher Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-949-4220
E: investor@codiakbio.com

Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
Scient PR
media@codiakbio.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Codiak BioSciences to Participate 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.