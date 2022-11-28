Ball Bearing Market Size is projected to reach USD 32.6 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Straits Research

The global ball bearing market size was valued at USD 21.57 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031). North America is one of the leading ball-bearing markets due to its increasing industrialization and technical advancements.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ball bearings reduce rotational friction by supporting the load and facilitating smooth operation. A rolling bearing uses balls to maintain the gap between bearing races. It is composed of bearing rings, a retainer for the rolling element, and a rolling element. Its purpose is to connect two machine components that are moving relative to one another with low frictional resistance to motion. In the near future, the market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for ball bearings in various industries, including machine tools, automotive, and advanced medical. In addition, the rising use of precision engineering in the manufacturing sector has a significant impact on the market. This is due to demand from various industries, including aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, energy, and many others.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ball-bearing-market/request-sample





Utilization in Railways and EVs Drive the Market

The railway industry is focused on cutting expenses and increasing the rail's longevity. Bearings are used in railway gearboxes to dampen shocks and vibrations induced by the traction motor and wheels rolling on rails. Therefore, demanding operating conditions result in increased engine maintenance and downtime. Recent developments in bearings have boosted the railway industry's demand for bearings. Bearings are designed to withstand lean lubrication conditions, and the reduction in bearing size has boosted the overall gearbox efficiency, hence extending the range of EVs. As consumer desire shifts toward electric vehicles, developed nations strive to lessen their transportation reliance on fossil fuels.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 32.6 Billion by 2031 CAGR 4.5% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors SKF (Sweden), Schaeffler AG (Germany), THE TIMKEN COMPANY (U.S.), NSK Ltd (Japan), NTN Corporation (Japan), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), NRB Bearing Limited (India), MinebeaMitsmi Inc. (Japan), Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd. (China), C&U Americas (U.S.), and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan). Market Restraint Price Volatility Key Market Drivers Utilization in Railways and EVs

Wind Energy Application

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/ball-bearing-market





Regional Analysis

North America is one of the leading ball-bearing markets due to its increasing industrialization and technical advancements. Developments in the aerospace and automotive industries have raised the demand for ball bearings in the region. The increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles in North America drives the regional demand for ball bearings. The increased demand for electric vehicles is predicted to enhance the demand for ball bearings in the coming years. In addition, as a result of enhancements and upgrades to production facilities in the United States, OEM distribution channels would expand, hence increasing bearing demand in the region.

Europe is one of the world's biggest automakers, and the area is expected to maintain its prominence over the projected period. The car industry relies heavily on ball bearings to maintain the smooth operation of vehicles. For instance, bearings give crucial support for the steering unit, which extends from the cabin to the engine compartment. Due to the demand for ball bearings in automobiles, this industry will expand steadily. Due to its employment of cutting-edge manufacturing methods, Germany is anticipated to lead the Europe ball bearings market over the forecast period. In addition, several end-use industries, such as food processing, construction, and pharmaceutical, have an ever-increasing demand for efficient bearing solutions, contributing to the expansion of the German market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the ball-bearing market due to improving economic conditions and gradually establishing a manufacturing base in rising economies such as China, Indonesia, and India. China's strengthening economy and rising wages, particularly among middle-class purchasers, will boost the expansion of the country's automotive market. In turn, this will improve the bearing industry's market potential. China is also the largest producer of automobile bearings in the world, with one of the lowest production costs. In India, government initiatives such as "Make in India," which aims to strengthen the country's manufacturing sector, would also boost the ball-bearing market. Automotive component manufacturers are expanding their presence in India through various investments and the launch of new products. Increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight automobiles with enhanced energy economy also contributes to the expansion of the bearings market in India and China. In addition, the Chinese government has been encouraging domestic automobile production, which has raised bearing demand in the region.

The bearing market in Latin America is anticipated to experience growth over the forecast period due to the expansion of the transportation industry and other industrial sectors. In addition, the automotive industry's revolution and the digitization of process industries will stimulate the market throughout the forecast period. Collins Aerospace is strengthening its footprint in the Middle East and Africa by increasing its investments and establishing new ties in the region; the MEA is one of the most rapidly expanding regions for the aerospace and military industries. These industries' development is increasing the demand for bearings.

Key Highlights

The global ball bearing market size is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 32.6 billion by 2031, growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type, the market is segmented into - deep groove, angular contact, thrust, and self-aligning bearings. The self-aligning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

the market is segmented into - deep groove, angular contact, thrust, and self-aligning bearings. The self-aligning segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into process industries (general industries, mining, energy, construction, metal, cement, pulp/paper, and defense), and transportation (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, railways, civil aerospace, and others).

the market is segmented into process industries (general industries, mining, energy, construction, metal, cement, pulp/paper, and defense), and transportation (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, railways, civil aerospace, and others). North America dominates the ball-bearing market, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Competitive Players in the Global Ball Bearing Market

SKF (Sweden)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

THE TIMKEN COMPANY (U.S.)

NSK Ltd (Japan)

NTN Corporation (Japan)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

NRB Bearing Limited (India)

MinebeaMitsmi Inc. (Japan)

Luoyang LYC Bearing Co., Ltd. (China)

C&U Americas (U.S.)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan)





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ball-bearing-market/request-sample





Ball Bearing Market Segmentation

By Type

Deep-Groove

Angular Contact

Thrust

Self-Aligning

By End-Use

Process Industries

Transportation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Ball Bearing Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Deep Groove Market Size & Forecast Angular Contact Market Size & Forecast End-Use Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Process Industries Market Size & Forecast Transportation Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By End-Use Canada By Type By End-Use Mexico By Type By End-Use Latin America By Type By End-Use Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By End-Use France By Type By End-Use U.K. By Type By End-Use Italy By Type By End-Use Spain By Type By End-Use Rest of Europe By Type By End-Use Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By End-Use China By Type By End-Use Australia By Type By End-Use India By Type By End-Use South Korea By Type By End-Use Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By End-Use Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By End-Use South Africa By Type By End-Use Kuwait By Type By End-Use Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By End-Use Company Profile SKF Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Schaeffler AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio THE TIMKEN COMPANY Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/ball-bearing-market/toc

Market News

In September 2021, The Timken Company, a global leader in specialized bearings and industrial motion products, struck an agreement to buy Enpro Industries' division GGB Bearing Technology (GGB). The deal includes exclusive negotiations over GGB's operations in France. This acquisition is anticipated to generate strong synergies and commercial expansion by adding complementary items with solid growth prospects.

The Timken Company, a global leader in specialized bearings and industrial motion products, struck an agreement to buy Enpro Industries' division GGB Bearing Technology (GGB). The deal includes exclusive negotiations over GGB's operations in France. This acquisition is anticipated to generate strong synergies and commercial expansion by adding complementary items with solid growth prospects. In November 2021, RBC Bearings Incorporated, a prominent international maker and marketer of highly designed precision bearings and solutions for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries completed its USD 2.9 billion acquisition of Asea Brown Boveri Ltd's DODGE mechanical power transmission segment.





News Media

Global Transportation Management Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2030

Demand for Eco-Friendly Transportation Pumps Global Electric Bicycle Market to Grow at 13.2% CAGR by 2030





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Plastic Bearings Market : Information by Type (Plastic Rolling Bearings, Plastic Sliding Bearings), End-Use Industry (Automobile, Textile, Packing), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Hub Unit Bearing Market : Information by Type (Conventional, HUB I, HUB II, HUB III), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers), and Region—Forecast till 2029

Lubricant Additives Market : Information by Product Type (Dispersants & Emulsifiers), Lubricant Type (Engine Oil, Metalworking Fluid), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Manual Lubrication Management System Market : Information by Component (Storage Systems, Lubricant Handling Containers), End-Use (Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Smart Transportation Market : Information by Product Type, Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways and Maritime), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com