Autonomous Trucks Market Projected to Grow with (CAGR) Of 13.6 Percent During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [36 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Trucks Market Will Grow From Usd 1,989 Million In 2021 To Usd 4,856 Million By 2028, Achieving A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 13.6 Percent.

"Autonomous Trucks Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Autonomous Trucks market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period.

Autonomous Trucks Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Autonomous Trucks market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Autonomous Trucks industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Autonomous Trucks Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Autonomous Trucks Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Autonomous Trucks product introduction, recent developments and Autonomous Trucks sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Autonomous Trucks market report are:

AB Volvo

Daimler AG

Paccar Inc.

Traton SE

TuSimple Inc.

Waymo LLC.

Short Summery About Autonomous Trucks Market :

The Global Autonomous Trucks market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Researcher predicts the global autonomous trucks market will grow from USD 1,989 million in 2021 to USD 4,856 million by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6 percent.

This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the component, level of autonomy, propulsion, truck type, end user, and region. The global market data on autonomous trucks can be segmented by component: software, hardware. The software segment held the largest share of the global autonomous trucks market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. Autonomous trucks market is further segmented by level of autonomy: semi-autonomous trucks, fully autonomous trucks. Globally, the semi-autonomous trucks segment made up the largest share of the autonomous trucks market. Based on propulsion, the autonomous trucks market is segmented into: electric, hybrid, internal combustion engine (ICE). The ICE segment was the largest contributor to the global autonomous trucks market in 2021. On the basis of truck type, the autonomous trucks market also can be divided into: light-duty truck, medium-duty truck, heavy-duty truck. The light-duty truck segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global autonomous trucks market. Autonomous trucks market by end user is categorized into: logistics, manufacturing, construction, others. The autonomous trucks market by region can be segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

Report further studies the market development status and future Autonomous Trucks Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Autonomous Trucks market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Autonomous Trucks Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Autonomous Trucks in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Autonomous Trucks?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Autonomous Trucks? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Autonomous Trucks Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Autonomous Trucks market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Autonomous Trucks Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Autonomous Trucks market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Autonomous Trucks along with the manufacturing process of Autonomous Trucks?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Autonomous Trucks market?

Economic impact on the Autonomous Trucks industry and development trend of the Autonomous Trucks industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Autonomous Trucks market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Autonomous Trucks market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Autonomous Trucks market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

