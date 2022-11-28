Stevia Market Projected to Grow with CAGR of 7.6 Percent During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [83 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Stevia Market Is Projected To Rise By Usd 323 Million By 2028, According To A New Report By Researcher. It Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.6 Percent During The Forecast Period.

"Stevia Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Stevia market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Stevia Market Report Contains 83 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Stevia Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Stevia market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Stevia industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Stevia Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Stevia Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Stevia product introduction, recent developments and Stevia sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Stevia market report are:

Blue California Ingredients Inc.

Cargill

Incorporated

Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

Dongtai Haorui Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Ganzhou Julong High Tech Industrial Co. Ltd.

GLG Life Tech Corporation

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.

Heilongjiang Land Reclamation Huiju Hailin Stevioside Co. Ltd.

Ingredion Incorporated

Merisant Company

Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

PureCircle Limited

Qingdao Runde Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Runhao Stevia High Tech Company Limited

Qufu Tianyuan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shandong Huaxian Stevia Co. Ltd.

Shandong Shengxiangyuan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Sunwin Stevia International Inc.

Sweet Green Fields Co. Ltd.

Xinghua GL Stevia Co. Ltd.

Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd.

among others.

Short Summery About Stevia Market :

The Global Stevia market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Stevia is a small perennial herb belonging to the Asteraceae family, in the genus Stevia. Its scientific name is Stevia rebaudiana. Stevia contains natural compounds, especially stevioside and rebaudioside A, that are estimated to be 150-400 times sweeter than saccharose. Stevia sweetener can be used in food & beverages, as health & sports nutrition, and in pharmaceuticals and personal care products. The global stevia market is projected to rise by USD 323 million by 2028, according to a new report by Researcher. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.6 percent during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global stevia market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the stevia industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the form, application, and region. The global market for stevia can be segmented by form: liquid, powder, others. Stevia market is further segmented by application: bakery and confectionery, beverages, dairy products, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, others. Based on region, the stevia market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

Report further studies the market development status and future Stevia Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Stevia market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Stevia Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Stevia in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Stevia?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Stevia? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Stevia Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Stevia market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Stevia Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Stevia market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Stevia along with the manufacturing process of Stevia?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Stevia market?

Economic impact on the Stevia industry and development trend of the Stevia industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Stevia market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Stevia market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Stevia market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

