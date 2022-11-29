2023 Cities in Space® Competition and Conference back in-person for 4th - 12th grade STEAM and space enthusiasts.
STEAMSPACE Education Outreach® is hosting its 7th Annual Cities in Space® Student Competition and Conference at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEAMSPACE Education Outreach® is hosting its 7th Annual Cities in Space® Student Competition and Conference at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas on March 24th, 2023 from 9:00am to 5:30pm. The event will be sponsored by National Space Society, Moody Foundation, Kepler Space Institute, and the Department of Natural Sciences at Huston-Tillotson University.
School teams should sign up now through the STEAMSPACE Education Outreach website. Registration is limited and may close early if filled! Depending on the grade level, registration ranges from $25 to $45 per team. Scholarships are available for those that need financial support, and lunch and snacks will be provided for all participants.
The competition will offer school based teams the opportunity to apply their STEAM (science, technology, art, and math) knowledge to both design and present their off-world habitats which will be judged by industry professionals, scientists, entrepreneurs, and academics. Exhibitors will offer exciting and educational hands-on engagement activities related to space, and students will have the opportunity to meet those who currently work in the space industry, space-oriented academia, as well as artists, musicians, and filmmakers for space. Students will further scaffold their learning when they meet students from other schools as well as their Huston-Tillotson Science and University of Texas Rocket Engineering Lab mentors.
Huston-Tillotson Science and University of Texas Rocket Engineering Lab students are important partners that model for younger students the pathway towards STEM based careers. Huston-Tillotson students are being prepared for successful careers as scientific researchers, technologists, doctors, health care providers, inventors, leaders, and educators, while University of Texas Rocket Engineering Lab aims to incubate the next generation of aerospace talent.
The space industry is projected to double to $1.4 Trillion by 2030 and STEAMSPACE is helping to create a pipeline of students interested in pursuing STEM/STEAM fields to support this anticipated growth. To learn more about the organization's approach and impact please visit STEAMSPACE Education Outreach.
