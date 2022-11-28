Breaking News for Core Scientific, Inc. Investors: Lawsuit filed on behalf of investors

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (NASDAQ: CORZW) investors that lawsuit filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Core Scientific securities between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 3, 2022, market analyst Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had "waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days" from the time of the report, showing that "insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific's stock fell $0.72, or 9%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that, due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, the Company was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) that the Company's largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) that the Company was not providing hosting services to Celsius as required by their contract; (4) that the Company had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, the Company was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) that, as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

