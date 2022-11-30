New App Brings the Latest Agriculture News to Readers Nationwide

Morning Ag Clips President Kate Ziehm with Morning Ag Clips Mobile on her phone. Download Morning Ag Clips Mobile, today! Morning Ag Clips

Morning Ag Clips Mobile is a new app that brings up-to-the-minute agriculture news to farmers, ranchers, and ag industry leaders across the nation.

GREENWICH, NY, USA, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morning Ag Clips, LLC is pleased to announce the release of their agricultural news app, Morning Ag Clips Mobile (MAC app). Users will be able to get up-to-date news and information about agriculture, now with the convenience of their mobile devices.The MAC app will still provide users with the agricultural news stories and information that they have been accustomed to receiving in their daily email. Now, through the MAC app, those stories are more accessible than ever with a suite of new features.App users may now:● Receive important notifications on a device when a breaking news story is released● Customize their newsfeed to include a particular state, topic or industry● Access MAC-exclusive content like Just Me, Kate, Hansen’s Histories, and more, coming soon!Morning Ag Clips President Kate Ziehm said of the app’s release: "We are so excited to reveal what we have been working on over the past year. This will provide our users with the easiest way possible to receive the most up-to-date agricultural news out there."The app is live now and can be found on the App Store for Apple users and the Google Play store for Android users

The Morning Ag Clips App is Here!