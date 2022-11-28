"Marquis Who's Who Awards" winner Dr. Jasmine Kearse is making mental healthcare accessible to everyone

Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC is run by the award-winning doctor and author Jasmine Kearse, who offers telehealth services in Georgia and Florida.

GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jasmine Kearse, an award-winning doctor, runs Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC, in Georgia. Dr. Kearse is offering much more than a telepsychiatry experience that motivates its targeted audience to care for their mental health by eliminating the stigma of mental health treatment. By offering the best level of care without any hassle of traveling, the telepsychiatry options cater to almost every need of the patients, where one can instantly connect to a psychiatrist while living in Georgia.

Dr. Kearse is the author of two books, ‘To Whom It May Concern: Thoughts From a Psychiatrist’ and ‘Hues of Mental Illness’. The former discusses primary mental illness conditions with short activities as a remedy. The latter is an interactive adult learning, and coloring book focused on bringing light to various mental disorders through words and pictorial descriptions. Both the books have been an excellent guide in educating the general audience about the importance of taking care of their mental health, which Dr. Kearse terms as the "only thing your physical health needs."

The various awards won by Dr. Kearse speak volumes for her distinction in her niche. Dr. Kearse was approved for medical licensure in the state of FL, i.e., she will be able to offer her telepsychiatry services in Georgia and Florida. Moreover, Dr. Kearse and Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC, has been awarded the best in the city of Snellville and the best in the region of Georgia. Besides being featured in several magazine articles, she has also been recently awarded the "Marquis Who's Who Awards" and "Continental Pinnacle Award."

The key accomplishments of Dr. Kearse and Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC include:

- Writing two books on mental healthcare entitled To Whom It May Concern: Thoughts From a Psychiatrist and Hues of Mental Illness

- Being awarded for best practices in Georgia and Florida

- Awarded with "Marquis Who's Who Award" and “Continental Pinnacle Award"

- Making the mental healthcare process robust and accessible

Currently, Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC is also working in conjunction with Shantia Alexandria Foundation to do fundraising for those struggling with mental health by offering the “Aligned Cognition Bag” as a giveaway containing T-shirts, pouches, and water bottles.

About Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC:

Aligned Cognition Healthcare Services, PC was started in 2018 and expanded over the years. The practice of Dr. Jasmine Kearse is 100% telehealth, including psychiatry, psychology, and psychotherapy. By not accepting the insurance, Dr. Kearse suggests removing the middleman dictating to the patients about their mental healthcare.

To learn more visit: http://www.alignedcognition.com

For updates follow on Instagram and Facebook @alignedcognition