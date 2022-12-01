DANA DEFRANCO TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON'S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA
“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In AmericaHAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone opening a business knows it isn’t going to be easy.
Dana DeFranco and her husband, Sal, both grew up in families who were dedicated to service. Six years ago, they decided they wanted to start a business where they could have a space for everyone.
“When the idea of Battlegrounds Coffee came to life, it was built on that foundation of service. Service to our community, to our customers and to our country.”
Soon they were able to open two locations around Haverhill…until the pandemic hit.
“The pandemic was tricky. It was one of the hardest things we’ve faced. We shut down our restaurants.”
In the spirit of service, she went back to working at the local hospital, helping out the community in its time of need.
When they were able to reopen, they faced challenges, changes, and unknowns in a post-COVID environment.
She found the silver lining which was that it gave her business the ability to change style and direction.
She wants to encourage every aspiring female entrepreneur to go after their dream.
“Go for it. You have the confidence to do it. You know you do. Just take that leap.”
Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.
“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”
The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.
“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”
The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.
Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.
Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.
Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.
While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.
Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.
“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”
She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.
You can watch the web series here.
Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.
