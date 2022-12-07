Coccinella Profiled at Star Tribune as the Best Specialty Store

Coccinella Products

Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oil’s and Aegean Breeze Turkish textiles Distributor Coccinella won the Gold Award as the Best Specialty Store

We love to serve our community. To be recognized by one of the best just motivates us even more. We feel honored to have won the Gold Award among all the Specialty Stores by Star Tribune” — Mr. Umut Kaplan, Spokesperson of Coccinella