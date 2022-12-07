Coccinella Profiled at Star Tribune as the Best Specialty Store
Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oil’s and Aegean Breeze Turkish textiles Distributor Coccinella won the Gold Award as the Best Specialty Store
We love to serve our community. To be recognized by one of the best just motivates us even more. We feel honored to have won the Gold Award among all the Specialty Stores by Star Tribune”EDINA, MINNESOTA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coccinella, the US distributing company of its family brands Oleavia and Aegean Breeze Brands, was chosen as the best specialty store at Star Tribune.
Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage is a family-owned business created to share the Mediterranean lifestyle with the community. Besides their premium extra virgin olive oil and authentic textiles, the store, located at 50th & France Ave., also offers Mediterranean ceramics.
Aegean Breeze is the Brand Name for the weaving textiles, which is a cultural tradition that dates back thousands of years in Turkey. The art of craftsmanship has been passed from generation to generation. It is deeply integrated into Turkish culture. Coccinella only works with small family weavers in rural areas who follow sustainable methods and ethical practices to support the local economy. Aegean Breeze towels are made out of 100% premium Turkish cotton. The climate in Turkey gives this cotton longer and smoother fibers compared to traditional cotton. Because of these unique qualities, Turkish cotton is incredibly strong, highly absorbent, dries very quickly, and produces little 'fuzz.' Turkish cotton will become softer and more absorbent with each use.
The Mediterranean Ceramics and Pottery have been material for creating an art object in the way of modern art for thousands of years. Unique pieces made by Mediterranean artists, some aesthetic items, and some original artworks make your time in our store unprecedented.
The third product Oleavia is a Natural Premium Olive Oil which is 100% vegan, gluten free and it is a production of an 100% organic process. The Company had already won 2 awards at the 2020 and 3 awards at 2021 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition; a Gold Award for its Oleavia Savrandere Early Harvest, an organic delicate Memecik, and a Silver Award for its Oleavia Orhaniye Organic, an organic medium-intensity Memecik.The premium olive oil goes from olive to oil in a matter of hours through a meticulous process to maintain the fresh flavor of the olive as well as the high level of the healthy polyphenols. The link to the Star Tribune Article here https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/listing/specialty-store
“We feel honored to be considered and then to have won the Gold Award among all the Specialty Stores in our local region by Star Tribune. Star Tribune The Star Tribune is the largest newspaper in Minnesota. We love to serve our community. To be recognized by one of the best just motivates us even more. We are honored to partner with numerous retail locations in MN, WI, IA, CA, MA, NC, SC, WA and looking forward to getting our Oleavia Extra Virgin Olive Oils and authentic Aegean Breeze textiles to more locations in the US” Umut Kaplan,Coccinella’s spokesperson, quotes about this award announcement.
About Coccinella/ Oleavia Evoo :
Coccinella, offers the highest quality Mediterranean Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils, EVOO’ and Vinegars ceramics and textile products in the US since 2018. Based in Edina, Minnesota, Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage is a family-owned business created to share the Mediterranean lifestyle with our community. Coccinella is the Latin word for “ladybug.” By consumption of plant-eating insects, it protects crops around the world, contributing to a healthy environment. This small creature’s energy, vitality, and bold coloring inspire our products.Its symbolism of good fortune and prosperity is the reason we’ve chosen the name Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage.
