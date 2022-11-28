Lost Oak Winery Takes Home the Gold at the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition

With so many products on the market, the competition aims to identify wines and spirits that women will enjoy and purchase.

/EIN News/ -- BURLESON, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Oak Winery, a family-owned and operated winery in Burleson, Texas, announces its recent wins at the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition. The competition is open to all distillers, regardless of gender, and brings together esteemed judging panels made up exclusively of professional women winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators, and journalists.

"It's such an honor to be recognized in this year's International Women's Wine and Spirits Competition," said Roxanne Myers, President of Lost Oak Winery. "We're always putting our very best into everything we produce, and it's great to know that women are responding so positively to our wine; congratulations to all the winners this year!"

Five Lost Oak Wines were recognized this year, earning distinction at the competition:

Roussanne Reserve 2021 - Double Gold

This Roussanne Reserve was harvested on the 29th of August 2021 and bottled on March 4th of 2022. With a delicate straw color, the wine has distinct aromas of vanilla, spice, and buttered toast. Dried apple, vanilla, and ginger flavors carry over to the palate and persist with a finish of sage and lavender.

Winemaker Notes: Roussanne is originally from the Rhone region in France. Unlike other white grape varietals, Roussanne berries tend to have a brownish hue when ripe. Roux is the French word for reddish-brown and is thought to be the origin of the varietal's name. Roussanne tends to be a fuller-bodied white wine, making it a natural choice for barrel fermenting and aging. This process makes the wine more subtle and incorporates vanilla and spice flavors.

Orange Muscat 2021 - Gold

Harvested between August 17th and the 24th of 2021 and bottled on March 7th, 2022, this Orange Muscat has a faint straw color with aromas of candied tangerine, sweet almond, and wildflowers. Flavors of peaches and honeycomb come through, tempered with a finish of tart citrus.

Winemaker Notes: Orange Muscat is commonly made into a sweet or dessert wine style, but it can be quite surprising when made dry. Sweet wine drinkers love it for the variety of flavors it offers, while even dry wine drinkers can appreciate it for its smooth and easy-going profile.

This Orange Muscat was made using a stop ferment process. As the wine ferments, yeast consumes the sugars. The fermentation process was stopped before all the sugars were consumed, giving this wine a light fruity sweetness of natural grape sugar.

Gewurztraminer 2021 - Silver

Winemaker Notes: Pronounced "Guh-voorts-trah-mee-ner," this grape originated in Germany. It is similar to Riesling and Moscato in that it tends to have a floral, sweet aroma. It is often made into sweet or dessert-style wine but can be made into very complex dry wines too. This Gewürztraminer is made with a more fruit-forward approach, not quite dry but not sweet either. It is the perfect weekday wine.

Petit Verdot 2020 - Silver

Lost Oak's Petit Verdot has won several awards throughout the years. Petit Verdot is a red wine that originates in southwestern France and is commonly used as a blending grape in Bordeaux blends. Petit Verdot has aromas of plum, blackberry, and blueberry with flavors such as black cherry, plum, and lilac.

Mourvédre Rosé 2021 - Bronze

Mourvèdre, also known as Mataró or Monastrell, is a red grape varietal that historically has been grown in France and Spain. It does well in warm to hot climates making it a perfect addition to Texas winemaking. This Mourvèdre Rosé was made using the maceration method. The red grapes were crushed slightly, and fermentation was started on the skins to give them a pink color. After a few hours, the skins were removed, and the wine continued to ferment.

Shop Lost Oak Wines at www.lostoakwinery.com/Shop/Wine. To inquire about featuring Lost Oak Wine on a wine list, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.

About Lost Oak Winery

Inspired by founder Gene Estes' creativity and passion in the art of winemaking, Lost Oak Winery was founded in 2006 in Burleson, Texas. The family-operated, woman-owned winery specializes in making wine from grapes that do well in the unique Texas terroir. Lost Oak has continued its lengthy legacy with awards for its leadership role in the dedication to and support and promotion of the Texas wine industry, including its longtime affiliation with the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association. To learn more, visit www.lostoakwinery.com.

