The Winning Team: Senior Attorneys at Franklin D. Azar & Associates Named Among America's Best Lawyers

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Colorado, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aurora, CO - Two senior attorneys representing Franklin D. Azar & Associates have been named 2023 Best Lawyers, a prestigious and highly-respected accolade recognizing the best legal talent in the country. Through a purely peer-reviewed selection process, the distinction now puts DezaRae LaCrue and Natalie Brown among the top 5.3% of lawyers in the United States. As shining stars both in and out of the courtroom, the recognition is simply the latest in a long list of achievements for both women. Just last year, LaCrue and Brown were also named among Denver's Top Lawyers by 5280 Magazine, and were recognized by Super Lawyers - a rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Natalie Brown is a senior attorney with more than 32 years of legal experience. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1982 and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 1986. Her practice areas include catastrophic personal injury claims, slip and fall accidents, motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, brain injuries, trucking accidents, bad faith insurance practices, defective products, and plaintiff-side premises liability.

Brown was elected to The American Board of Trial Advocates in 2004 and inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2007. She has been recognized by numerous organizations and publications, including being named as Law Week Colorado Editor's Choice Best Trial Lawyer in 2010, The Best Lawyers in America's Lawyer of the Year for Colorado in 2012 for plaintiff's medical malpractice, and was awarded the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association Case of the Year in 2001. She has also been recognized by Colorado Super Lawyers every year since 2006, gracing their list of Top 100 lawyers in Colorado and Top 50 Women Lawyers.

DezaRae LaCrue is a native of Colorado and graduated from the University of Denver in 2004 and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2008. Her practice focuses on personal injury and insurance bad faith litigation. She joined Franklin D. Azar & Associates in 2015, and has litigated and tried complicated multi-million dollar malpractice cases throughout the state of Colorado.

LaCrue is on the Board of Directors for the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association and is a member of the American Association for Justice. She was selected as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and designated a Top 10 Under 40 by the National Academy of Personal Injury Litigation. Last year, she joined Brown as a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates.

A winning team

The entire Franklin D. Azar & Associates team has a reputation for winning – and not just in the courtroom. This month U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® announced the release of the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings. Franklin D. Azar & Associates received honors in two categories - Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs. Additionally, they were recently named "Best Law Firm" by the Colorado Springs Independent in their "Best of 2022" publication.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates was also recently recognized among the Best Workers' Compensation Attorneys in Denver for 2022 by Expertise.com. The website connects users with local practitioners outstanding in their field and determines its recommendations by applying 25 variables across five categories of selection criteria - availability, qualifications, experience, reputation, and professionalism. The firm managed to score exceptionally well across all categories – a testament to the skill and professionalism of their workers' compensation attorneys.

The firm was also recently named a finalist for the Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards For Ethics. These awards are presented to businesses that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to integrity and ethical practices. Out of hundreds of applicants across the country, the firm is one of only a handful to make it to the finals, and the only law firm to be recognized in the competition's "Great West + Pacific" eight-state region.





Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. has received more awards than any other law firm in Colorado. For more information, check out the Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. website or by contacting them through phone or email.

###

For more information about Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., contact the company here:



Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.

Media Relations

(303) 900-5595

info@fdazar.com

https://www.fdazar.com/

14426 E Evans Ave

Aurora, CO 80014

Media Relations