Consumer Alert: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims Against National Car Rental

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. is investigating consumer claims for potential violation of consumer protection statutes by National Car Rental (“National” or the “Company”).



If you rented a vehicle from National and were billed a “Refueling Charge” upon returning a full tank of gas, you should contact Lowey Dannenberg attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email at agreco@lowey.com.

Our investigation concerns whether National’s practice of charging the “Refueling Charge” violates consumers’ protection laws of various states.

To participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7272 or via email at agreco@lowey.com.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, public funds, organizations, and other entities, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws, and consumer protection laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7272

Email: agreco@lowey.com