Plasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compound Market to Perceive Prominent Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Segmentation and Competitors Outlook

These plasticized polyvinyl chlorides (PVC) compounds are manufactured by two different processes, injection molding, and extrusion. They are extracted from salts and crude oil. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. " Film and Sheet" accounts for the most prominent application segment in the respective market owing to the rise in plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

The PVC compound is based on the combination of polymers that give a formulation for the finished products necessary as per the requirement of the end-user. It is manufactured by mixing different ingredients of PVC raw materials, which are then converted into a jelly-like substance useful for manufacturing finished goods. Several types of raw materials are used in manufacturing PVC compounds, such as plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricants, fillers, and alloying polymers. Plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound contains plasticizers and softening agents, which give a rubber-like property. Flexible PVC compounds provide flexibility to the products. Plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds are mostly used to manufacture medical tubing, automotive body, electrical wiring, and others. These products need flexibility, so plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds are used in their manufacturing.

Plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds are adhesives used in manufacturing different types of flexible PVCs with different applications in different industry sectors. Majorly, plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound-producing technologies are used in the manufacturing of finished end-products such as pipes, hoses, bags, and others which are used in building and construction, piping and insulation, healthcare, automobile, wire and cable.

Recent Development

In December 2021, Roscom Inc was acquired by Geon Performance. This development helped the company to increase its revenue and work effectively

In January 2022, Westlake launched GreenVin Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), a lower-carbon alternative PVC. It is launched by one of its subsidiaries, the Vinnolit subsidiary in Germany. It is mostly used in the construction, automotive and medical sectors. This will help the company to increase its product portfolio

Key Market Segments Covered in Plasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compound Industry Research

By Form

By Manufacturing Process

By Application

By End Use

Building And Construction

Electrical And Electronics

Key Industry Drivers:

Growing building and construction activities in developing countries

The countries are investing a huge sum of money in construction activities, moving toward the development path. So, the increasing building and construction activities in developing countries have increased the usage of plasticized PVC compound products, which is expected to drive the plasticized PVC compound market growth

Increasing demand for tubes and profiles

Increasing urbanization has increased the demand for plasticized PVC tubes and fittings. According to an article World's Top Exports by Daniel Workman published in 2020, the global sales for exported items made from plastic from all countries were worth a total of USD 85.3 billion in 2020, which is higher by an average of 26.3% than all exporting countries since 2016. So, the increasing demand for tubes and profiles in various sectors has increased the usage of plasticized PVC compounds in the production of molding tubes and profiles. Hence, the growing demand for tubes and profiles is expected to drive market growth.

Ability to form desired shape due to molding quality

Plasticized PVC compounds have a variety of applications due to their low cost and mechanical and physical properties. In the medical sector, it is commonly used in blood collection bags as it is flexible and unbreakable, which are preferred in modern blood banks as it is crucial in healthcare. The softness of the flexible plasticized PVC compound ensures comfortable medical devices. Also, it has various other applications and benefits in packaging, households and construction activities. So, the molding quality that helps to get any desired shape increases the demand for plasticized PVC compound manufactured products in the market. This leads to increased demand for plasticized PVC compounds, acting as a driver in the plasticized PVC compound market.

Recycling abilities of Plasticized PVC medical devices

The plasticized PVC medical devices are recyclable and can be reformed into various new products. So, instead of wasting money on disposing of waste material and spending money on producing new material, the best way is to recycle the products. Sometimes, commodity prices of plasticized PVC compounds rise and provide financial incentive to utilize recycled PVC in manufacturing, encouraging the manufacturing units to use recycled PVC compounds. The recycling nature of the plasticized PVC compound products has increased its demand in the production of secondary products which are used in the medical sector. Hence, the recycling properties of plasticized PVC medical devices are expected to drive the plasticized PVC compound market growth.

Plasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compound Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to the recycling abilities of plasticized PVC medical devices and growing building and construction activities in developing countries. Due to the recovinyl initiative in plasticized PVC compounds in the region and the plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound, manufacturers are engaged in developing new plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds products in the region is propelling the region's demand for plasticized polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compound.

