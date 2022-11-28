Palladius Capital Management Appoints Afshin Kateb as CFO, Head of Hospitality Investments

Palladius Capital Management ("Palladius"), a vertically-integrated real estate investment manager focused on pursuing multifamily, student housing, hospitality and select thematic investment strategies, today announced the appointment of experienced real estate and finance executive Afshin Kateb as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Hospitality Investments. In his new roles, Kateb, based out of Palladius' Los Angeles office, is responsible for overseeing the firm's finance, accounting and risk management departments as well as its multifamily asset management team. He also serves as a member of the firm's investment committee and heads the hospitality investment arm of Palladius and its sister funds.

Mr. Kateb brings 25 years of real estate investing, operating and finance experience to Palladius. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has led or co-led over $2 billion in hotel, multifamily, office, retail and mixed-use transactions, and established a track record of generating strong risk-adjusted returns. Mr. Kateb has also cultivated a vast network of industry relationships that will benefit Palladius as it advances its strategic priorities. Prior to joining Palladius, Mr. Kateb served as the founding CFO of Nimes Real Estate, where he worked closely with members of Palladius' executive leadership team.

"Having collaborated with Afshin for nearly a decade, I have no doubt his deep understanding of commercial real estate, informed perspectives in finance and accounting and diverse skillset will help create immense value for Palladius and our investors," said Chexal. "Afshin joins Palladius at a pivotal time as we prepare to accelerate our rapid growth through the introduction of new products and investment strategies. We see significant opportunity to capitalize on the dislocation in the market and have assembled a best-in-class team to ensure we are able to execute with precision."

As CFO of Nimes Real Estate, Mr. Kateb managed the finance department, including accounting, tax, internal and external reporting, treasury and cash management, risk management, asset and project management, and financial planning and analysis. He was also a senior member of the firm's investment committee and was instrumental in overseeing a portfolio of multifamily, student housing and hospitality assets. Mr. Kateb previously served as CFO and Principal at SBE, providing strategic financial and operational oversight for the expansion of the firm's hospitality portfolio into markets such as Miami, New York and Las Vegas.

Prior to this, Mr. Kateb served as Senior Vice President and Fund Portfolio Manager at Lowe Enterprises Investors, holding responsibility for the operational and financial asset management of the Lowe Hospitality Investment Partners hotel-focused discretionary commingled fund. Mr. Kateb previously served as founding CFO and executive member of The KOR Group, an institutional commercial real estate platform concentrating on hotel, multifamily, and mixed-use development investments. He also served as a Senior Management Consultant at Ernst & Young, where he worked on national and international commercial real estate projects, and Corporate Controller at Maruko Inc., where he oversaw a large portfolio of multifamily, hotel, office and retail properties.

"Palladius has achieved remarkable growth since launching less than a year and a half ago," said Mr. Kateb. "This success is a direct result of the talented people behind the platform and their innovative approach to investing. The team has built a differentiated platform that is poised for long-term growth, and I could not be more excited to help shape the firm's next chapter of success. The opportunity to join close friends who I have worked with for years and share the same values with was something I could not pass up."

Mr. Kateb currently serves on the boards of Woodbury University, Cal Poly Pomona Collins School of Hospitality Management and Mogul Recruiter and is a regular guest lecturer at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, the University of California Berkeley, and Cal Poly Pomona. He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration from Grenoble Ecole de Management, France; a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University; and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Woodbury University.

About Palladius Capital Management

Palladius is a tactical real estate investment manager that leverages institutional best practices, technology and operational expertise to drive value creation for institutional and individual investors. Led by a team of commercial real estate, finance and technology veterans, Palladius pursues value-add and core-plus strategies targeting multifamily, student housing, hospitality and other thematic investment strategies through its affiliates. Based in Austin, TX, Palladius manages and operates approximately $600 million of real estate across the U.S. and is focused on building a highly progressive platform that promotes diversity and inclusion. To learn more, visit www.palladius.com.

