Kohl's is Unwrapping More Savings for Customers with Everyday Kohl's Cash Earn Now Through Christmas Eve, Weekly Deals Events in December

Beginning today, Cyber Monday, customers can earn Kohl's Cash every day through Christmas Eve when shopping in store and on Kohls.com

Customers will discover fantastic deals on top holiday gifts with weekly savings events throughout December

Conveniences including self-pick up, which was rolled out to all Kohl's stores nationwide just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, make checking off gift lists a breeze

Today, Kohl's kicked off the start of the most consecutive Kohl's Cash earn days of the year. Starting today, shoppers can earn Kohl's Cash every single day through Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) when they shop both in-store and on Kohls.com. Customers will also enjoy more savings events featuring amazing deals on top gifts for the entire family this December, giving customers the opportunity to check additional items off of their holiday wish lists without sacrificing value. Along with these cyber deals, Kohl's is making it easier than ever to shop for the holidays with free store pickup options, including self-pickup and buy online, ship-to-store.

CYBER MONDAY: It's Raining Kohl's Cash

The best Cyber deals will be found at Kohl's, today, Monday, Nov. 28. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. CT online, and 9 a.m. local time** in-store, customers can not only take 20% off their purchase* with code SHOP20***, but online Kohl's Rewards shoppers can also stack an extra $10 off their $50 purchase***, plus everyone can earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent+.

Don't miss out on Kohl's Cyber Monday Deals in-store and at Kohls.com, some of which customers will find below:

Up to 50% off select beauty at Sephora at Kohl's

Save up to 40% off Ninja Kitchen Appliances

Save up to 40% off Shark Vacuums

$149.99 Citizen watches for men and women + an extra 20% off coupon - Earn $30 in Kohl's Cash +

25% off Koolaburra by Ugg slippers and boots for the family

Up to 40% off LEGO, select styles

MERRY DEALS: Savings that Spark Joy

Cyber Monday isn't the end of great savings at Kohl's. From Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Nov. 30, Kohl's is offering more savings on top gifts and brands for the family leading into December. In addition to great deals, customers can also redeem their Kohl's Cash earned from Cyber Monday, plus earn an additional $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent+.

DASHING DEAL DAYS: Deals Weekends Return with Great Savings Across Key Gifting Categories

The deals don't stop there. Kohl's is giving customers even more ways to save with its Dashing Deal Days events spread across the first two weekends in December.

WEEKEND 1: Friday, Dec. 2 - Sunday, Dec. 4

WEEKEND 2: Thursday, Dec. 8 - Saturday, Dec. 10

Customers shopping in store and on Kohls.com can take advantage of deals across key gifting categories, including active and casual apparel, home, pet, kitchen electrics, and more. Along with these incredible opportunities to save, customers can save even more during Dashing Deals Days with stackable savings and value on eligible purchases in-store and online, including:

All shoppers take an extra 20% off their purchase***

Earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent⁺

FREE Shipping with a $35 purchase. No minimum required for MVCs

Earn 7.5% Kohl's Rewards back when paying with a Kohl's Card, or 5% with alternate payment methods*****

SUPER SATURDAY: Last-Minute Deals Shoppers Will Feel Great About

For all the last-minute shoppers out there, Kohl's is here to help. The savings will continue with Kohl's Super Saturday event on Saturday, December 17. More details will be shared soon.

Spread Joy All Season Long - Enjoy Kohl's Holiday Savings Each Time You Shop

Kohl's customers can also experience great value this holiday season by taking advantage of Kohl's many exclusive savings programs, including:

Kohl's Rewards – Customers can earn 5% Kohl's Rewards***** on every purchase, every day, any way they pay, when they join the Kohl's Rewards program. Plus, get twice the benefits by linking a Sephora Beauty Insider account to earn points on Sephora at Kohl's purchases. This season, Kohl's Rewards customers can also receive other great, exclusive offers during the holidays. Start receiving benefits today by signing up for free online.

Kohl's Card – Kohl's Card is perfect for customers looking to maximize their savings with exclusive discounts that can be combined with Kohl's great sale prices and special offers. Plus, Kohl's Rewards members who use their Kohl's Card will earn 50% more rewards – that's 7.5%! Don't have a Kohl's Card yet? Customers can also save 35% on their first purchase when they open an account at any Kohl's store nationwide****. Terms and exclusions apply; subject to credit approval.

Start receiving benefits today by signing up for free at Kohls.com/Rewards. Find all of the great savings this season at your nearest Kohl's, or online at Kohls.com.

Making Holiday Shopping a Breeze with Time Savings Conveniences

Between tools like the Kohl's App, which stores customers' offers, Kohl's Rewards and Kohl's Cash in their digital wallet, to free store pickup options, including self-pickup and buy online, and ship-to-store, Kohl's is making it easier than ever to shop for the holidays.

Kohl's has also launched the opportunity for customers to purchase and redeem Sephora gift cards at Sephora at Kohl's locations.

For more Kohl's holiday news, visit the Kohl's Holiday Press Room.

