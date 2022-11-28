Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,611 in the last 365 days.

Truist to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation TFC today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Rogers will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and the presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference at ir.truist.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $548 billion as of September 30, 2022.Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-us-financial-services-conference-301687896.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

You just read:

Truist to present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.