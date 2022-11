Tamils Encourage Norwegian Role in Sri Lankan Negotiations

Sampanthan, Vigneswaran and Gajan Ponnambalam

Sri Lanka is on the brink of financial and political collapse. Tamils should not miss this opportunity to press for sovereignty. This will not come again.

If Colombo-based Tamil politicians go to talk to Ranil without Norwegian or American participation, it is clear that these Tamils ​​are not genuinely interested in a political solution.” — Tamils for Biden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tamils Encourage Norwegian Role in Sri Lankan NegotiationsAs the Sinhalese-dominated government of Sri Lanka continues to teeter on the brink ofeconomic and political collapse, the Tamils for Biden diaspora organization has renewed its callfor Tamil sovereignty.The Norwegian ambassador to New Delhi, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, recently expressed hiscountry's willingness to offer mediation to the Tamils and Sinhalese, with a clear invitation to thetwo rival groups, generating hope for a political resolution to the long-standing conflict.Norway mediated negotiations between the Tamils and Sinhalese from 2000-2009, the lastlegitimate political talks under international supervision. The uneasy peace following the CivilWar led to years of human rights abuses perpetrated against the Tamils, including past andpresent genocidal acts that are under investigation by the United Nations.A Tamils for Biden spokesperson said that "Any new conversation should start from where thelast one ended," recognizing that the current conditions in Sri Lanka make it an opportune timeto push for an independent Tamil homeland. The hope is for a U.N.-monitored referendum toresolve the matter through the democratic process, with pressure applied from the IMF and SriLanka's other creditors. Nations like Norway and the United States can play a pivotal role in thepolitical future of the island.However, the organization spokesperson noted internal opposition from entrenched Colombo-based Tamil politicians like R. Sampanthan, C. V. Vigneswaran and Ponnambalamwho are allied with Sinhalese leaders, including Sri Lanka's PresidentRanil Wickremesinghe. The President has pledged a resolution before the country's 75thIndependence Day this coming February, although there appears to be no progress toward a solid plan.As of yet, the Norwegian Ambassador's offer has not been accepted.Useful Links:Sri Lanka’s Tamil parties skeptical of Ranil’s outreachRanil makes TNA an offer it can’t refuse