Tamils Encourage Norwegian Role in Sri Lankan Negotiations

Sampanthan, Vigneswaran and Gajan Ponnambalam

Sri Lanka is on the brink of financial and political collapse. Tamils should not miss this opportunity to press for sovereignty. This will not come again.

If Colombo-based Tamil politicians go to talk to Ranil without Norwegian or American participation, it is clear that these Tamils ​​are not genuinely interested in a political solution.”
— Tamils for Biden
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamils Encourage Norwegian Role in Sri Lankan Negotiations

As the Sinhalese-dominated government of Sri Lanka continues to teeter on the brink of
economic and political collapse, the Tamils for Biden diaspora organization has renewed its call
for Tamil sovereignty.

The Norwegian ambassador to New Delhi, Hans Jacob Frydenlund, recently expressed his
country's willingness to offer mediation to the Tamils and Sinhalese, with a clear invitation to the
two rival groups, generating hope for a political resolution to the long-standing conflict.

Norway mediated negotiations between the Tamils and Sinhalese from 2000-2009, the last
legitimate political talks under international supervision. The uneasy peace following the Civil
War led to years of human rights abuses perpetrated against the Tamils, including past and
present genocidal acts that are under investigation by the United Nations.

A Tamils for Biden spokesperson said that "Any new conversation should start from where the
last one ended," recognizing that the current conditions in Sri Lanka make it an opportune time
to push for an independent Tamil homeland. The hope is for a U.N.-monitored referendum to
resolve the matter through the democratic process, with pressure applied from the IMF and Sri
Lanka's other creditors. Nations like Norway and the United States can play a pivotal role in the
political future of the island.

However, the organization spokesperson noted internal opposition from entrenched Colombo-
based Tamil politicians like R. Sampanthan, C. V. Vigneswaran and Ponnambalam
who are allied with Sinhalese leaders, including Sri Lanka's President
Ranil Wickremesinghe. The President has pledged a resolution before the country's 75th
Independence Day this coming February, although there appears to be no progress toward a solid plan.
.
As of yet, the Norwegian Ambassador's offer has not been accepted.



Useful Links:
Sri Lanka’s Tamil parties skeptical of Ranil’s outreach
https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/sri-lankas-tamil-parties-skeptical-of-ranils-outreach/article66148817.ece

Ranil makes TNA an offer it can’t refuse
https://island.lk/ranil-makes-tna-an-offer-it-cant-refuse/

Director
Tamils for Biden
+1 516-308-2645
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.