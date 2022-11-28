The Skin Theologian launches new skin health equity book: Shattering stigmas around race, gender and age

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charmaine Cooper, also known as the Skin Theologian is launching her third book, The No Compromise Black Skin Care Guide: The Gender and Teen Equity Edition tomorrow at what promises to be a fun, interactive and engaging evening at Eikonic Academy Hairstyling and Barbering School, (720 Burnhamthorpe Road West, Unit 3, Mississauga) starting at 7:30pm. The event celebrates skin health equity – as author and skin educator Charmaine Cooper aims to break gender-based stigmas surrounding skincare. Guests can expect a multitude of activities including express skin treatments, gender “skin-sight” info sessions, light refreshments and an excerpt reading from the book by author C.R. Cooper, door prizes and swag bags for the first 100 guests.

The No Compromise Black Skin Care Guide: The Gender and Teen Equity Edition aims to redress the gap in skin health equity when it comes to caring for male and teen skin within the melanin-rich skin community. With over 25 years of expertise in the skin education space, C.R. Cooper, The Skin Theologian believes the time has never been more crucial to dispel misconceptions about skincare based on race, gender and age. In fact, research indicates that there is a 2.6 billion opportunity to close that gap.

“The skincare industry needs to realize that there is an underserved and under-represented market and it only makes sense to start addressing and serving these communities,” says Cooper. “Of course from a social equity standpoint it should be enough incentive, but ultimately, it just makes business sense.”

Of the several special guests expected to be at the event, former MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes and her husband Dr. Videl Chavannes will be on hand to show their support for The Skin Theologian.

“Skin care is health care and it’s time that we stop looking at it through a gender-biased lens that continues to breed harmful misconceptions,” says Celina Caesar-Chavannes. “The only way to shatter these barriers is through research-based education and this event is an excellent example of skin health equity in action.”

Cooper’s preceding works include The No Compromise Black Skin Care Guide resources, Volume 1 (Intro Edition) and Volume 3 (The PRO Edition).

