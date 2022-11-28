The Growing Prevalence Of Social Media Fraud Is Expected To Drive The Open Source Intelligence Market As Per The Business Research Company's Open Source Intelligence Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!





According to The Business Research Company’s research on the open source intelligence market, the increasing prevalence of frauds carried out through social media is expected to drive the open source intelligence market. Social media is internet-based communication that allows people to converse, share their information, and produce web content. Open-source data helps in identifying cyber danger indicators through social media, such as fraudulent domains or bogus social media accounts, which could be exploited to launch an attack. For instance, according to the Federal Trade Commission, a US-based consumer protection body, in 2021, over $770 million in damages were attributed to fraud that was perpetrated on social media sites, according to roughly 95,000 people. Of all recorded fraud-related losses, these losses make up around 25%. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of fraud carried out through social media is driving the growth of the open source intelligence market.

The global open source intelligence market size is expected to grow from $7.95 billion in 2021 to $10.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The open source intelligence market is expected to reach $25.46 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%.

Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the open source intelligence market. Major companies operating in the open source intelligence market are introducing new technologies such as OSINT which works on AI-Powered open-source intelligence to sustain their position in the market. In December 2021, Cobwebs, a US-based web intelligence provider, introduced OSINT, which helps to protect global communities and organizations from crime, threats, and cyber-attacks, by providing seamless access to publicly available data. The help of AI-Powered open-source intelligence helps to provide crucial information in an easily comprehensible way. Also, AI-based dark web surveillance technology joins the dots in a visual graph and provides actionable insights in the form of automated reports that can be utilized for both internal follow-ups by the organization and for law enforcement to act.

Major players in the open source intelligence market are Expert Systems SpA, Palantir Technologies, Thales Group, Maltego Technologies, Recorded future INC, Octogence Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Digital Clues (Cellebrite), Cobwebs Technologies, NetSentries Technologies Inc, Dataiku Inc and Verint Systems Inc.

The global open source intelligence market analysis is segmented by source type into media, internet, public government data, professional and academic publications, commercial, other source type; by technique into text analytics, video analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, security analytics, other technique; by end user into government intelligence agencies, military and defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business, other end user.

North America was the largest region in the open source intelligence market in 2021. The regions covered in the open source intelligence market research are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

