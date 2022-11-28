Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,548 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free Fishing with Santa event Dec. 17 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – Santa and Mrs. Claus will pause in their Christmas Eve preparations to visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Lost Valley Fish Hatchery for a free Fishing with Santa event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Clauses will be available for photos and chats about holiday wishes, and visitors can also fish for rainbow trout in the education pond.

MDC will provide fishing tackle, lures, and bait for any visitors wishing to fish for trout. Visitors can also bring their own tackle and bait, although no bait is allowed that is carried in water to prevent disease or invasive species from entering the pond. The trout fishing is catch-and-release only. Santa’s helpers will also have food treats and gifts to give away. The gifts will be native plant seed balls for planting in home landscape gardens.

This event is open for all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kara Entrop, MDC community education assistant, at Kara.Entrop@mdc.mo.gov, or visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Nw.

You just read:

MDC offers free Fishing with Santa event Dec. 17 at Warsaw

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.