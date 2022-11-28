MDC offers free Fishing with Santa event Dec. 17 at Warsaw

Body

Warsaw, Mo. – Santa and Mrs. Claus will pause in their Christmas Eve preparations to visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Lost Valley Fish Hatchery for a free Fishing with Santa event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Clauses will be available for photos and chats about holiday wishes, and visitors can also fish for rainbow trout in the education pond.

MDC will provide fishing tackle, lures, and bait for any visitors wishing to fish for trout. Visitors can also bring their own tackle and bait, although no bait is allowed that is carried in water to prevent disease or invasive species from entering the pond. The trout fishing is catch-and-release only. Santa’s helpers will also have food treats and gifts to give away. The gifts will be native plant seed balls for planting in home landscape gardens.

This event is open for all ages. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kara Entrop, MDC community education assistant, at Kara.Entrop@mdc.mo.gov, or visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Nw.