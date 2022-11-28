MDC offers free winter trout fishing clinic for kids Dec. 10 in Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free winter trout fishing clinic for youths from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. This clinic is an opportunity for youths ages 7 to 15 to learn about rainbow trout and how to catch them. Trout are not native to Missouri. But MDC stocks trout during winter in several lakes in the Kansas City area to provide anglers a close-to-home fishing opportunity.

The clinic will begin in the classroom at MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office at the Reed area. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, will talk about trout and how to catch them. Rittel will also demonstrate how to clean trout to prepare them for cooking.

Participants will next move to Honker Pond on the area to try trout fishing with help from the instructor and volunteers. MDC will provide all equipment and bait. Only children can fish at Honker Pond, but parents and relatives are welcome to attend and learn along with the youths. All children must be accompanied by an adult. MDC will serve hot chocolate and have a campfire burning for warming up if the weather is cold.

Children do not need a Missouri trout fishing permit if they do catch-and-release fishing only. But if they keep the trout they catch, they will need a trout permit. Permits will not be available at this event, but they can be purchased online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Ni, or at any permit vendor.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4N5. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For more information about winter trout fishing in Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZF3.