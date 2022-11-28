STADA Starts Work on >EUR50m Facility to Strengthen European Medicines Supply
STADA breaks ground on EUR50 mn+ investment in medicines supply-chain hub in Romania. Site expected to supply 100 million packs per year, creating 375 jobs
Through this major investment, STADA is further strengthening its commitment to acting as a reliable supplier of medicines that support healthcare systems throughout Europe.”BAD VILBEL, HESSE, GERMANY, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bad Vilbel, 28 November 2022 – STADA has taken a major step towards further strengthening its capacity to provide a reliable supply of high-quality medicines in Europe by breaking ground on a more than EUR50 million investment in a supply-chain hub in Romania.
— Miguel Pagan, Chief Technical Officer, STADA
The supply-chain and packaging unit located in Turda, Romania, will initially house 9 state-of-the-art lines for solid-dose medicines such as tablets and capsules, with a capacity to supply 100 million packs per year. Fully-automated lines will allow multi-material packaging for a wide range of products to be supplied across Europe. An automated warehouse will have capacity for 7,400 pallets, helping to strengthen security of supply.
In line with STADA’s purpose of Caring for People’s Health as a Trusted Partner, the Turda hub will support the Group in continuing to provide European patients and their caregivers with an extensive range of prescription specialty and generic medicines as well as consumer healthcare products.
“Developments during the pandemic, and ongoing industry challenges over the past couple of years, have demonstrated the vital importance of a robust medicines supply chain in Europe,” insisted STADA’s Chief Technical Officer, Miguel Pagan. “Through this major investment, STADA is further strengthening its commitment to acting as a reliable supplier of medicines that support healthcare systems throughout Europe. By leveraging industry-leading concepts in design, construction and energy conservation, the company is also playing its part on environmental sustainability.”
This project leverages industry-leading design concepts which embrace technologies that are fully in line with STADA’s sustainability strategy. This supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to which the group is a signatory. The use of ecologically-friendly packaging materials will be a key focus of this plant. Furthermore, photovoltaic solar panels and low-energy lighting will help to minimise carbon emissions. Beyond supplying essential medicines including treatments for diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension, the new facility will generate around 375 high-quality jobs.
Following a ground-breaking ceremony attended by dignitaries and representatives of Romanian government, which is providing a sizeable state-aid contribution to the project, construction work is underway at the 100,000 m2 site in Turda’s Aries Industrial Park. STADA expects to commence operations at the facility by the end of 2024, following the receipt of all necessary good manufacturing practice (GMP) and other certifications.
“Turda is close to our testing laboratories in Timisoara, Romania, as well as to the STADA production units in Serbia,” pointed out explained Mihai Fugarevici, general manager of STADA Romania. “The geographical location of the factory also provides fast transport links to key European markets."
About STADA Arzneimittel AG
STADA Arzneimittel AG is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany. The company focuses on a three-pillar strategy consisting of generics, specialty pharma and consumer healthcare products. Worldwide, STADA Arzneimittel AG sells its products in approximately 120 countries. In financial year 2021, STADA achieved group sales of EUR 3,249.5 million and reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 776.5 million. As of 31 December 2021, STADA employed 12,520 people worldwide.
