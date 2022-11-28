South Florida Media Company Launches Print Edition of Regional Used Cars Shopping Service
First issue of South Florida Used Cars Magazine hits print-press today; delivered to 200 local stores by December 7, as part of regular distribution.
With valuable shopper content and an impressive format, South Florida Used Cars Magazine offers readers a leisurely shopping experience that complements the standing of our online component”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEARCHEN NETWORKS® (Internet Marketing Services Inc.,) is proud to announce it has launched a print magazine for its new Florida subsidiary, South Florida Used Cars Inc., a vehicle shopping service. The first issue of “South Florida Used Cars Magazine” hits the print-press today and will be delivered to 200 local stores by December 7, 2022, as part of its regular distribution.
The magazine is free and distributed monthly to various library’s, laundromats, café’s, car washes, restaurants and various shopping marts in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The editor-in-chief, CEO and publisher is John Colascione who has been involved with other regionally based digital media and print publications of similar material.
“With valuable shopper content and an impressive format, South Florida Used Cars Magazine offers readers a leisurely shopping experience that complements the standing of our online component,” John Colascione, Publisher and CEO, said. “We hope this additional exposure to Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade residents will further serve our dealer customers with even more value from our service while simultaneously serving the public.”
About South Florida Used Cars Inc.
Service allowing consumers to search and find used cars for sale in South Florida, incorporating Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties. Vehicles available are provided by participating dealers. Consumers find the service through syndicated ads, search advertising, social media, and with premium web addresses such as PalmBeachUsedCars.com, BrowardUsedCars.com, MiamiDadeUsedCars.com. South Florida Used Cars Inc., The Best Place for Used Cars in South Florida™
About Internet Marketing Services Inc.
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is an online advertising agency located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc. for its expertise specifically in search engine marketing, the company, its business, sources, and methods, have all transferred to the umbrella company, Internet Marketing Services Inc., a lead generation firm which has spun off into several different verticals, all of which have a direct correlation to building, marketing, and maintaining an online presence.
For more information, please visit either www.southfloridausedcars.com
