EMU Student Council and EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club Organize a Meaningful Event

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Student Council operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club (EMU FEB) provided food and drinks to students who study at the Prof. Dr. Özay Oral Library within the scope of the Mid-term Exam Period. Setting up a booth in from of the library building, EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club served students “lokma” on 23 November 2022 and on the other hand, EMU Student Council served chicken rice with “ayran” on 24 November 2022 and supported the students who were at the library studying for their midterm exams. The event received great interest from the students.

EMU Student Council also distributed carnations to EMU Academic Personnel on the occasion of 24 November Teachers’ Day in which the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was given the title of “Head Teacher”. Visiting EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and Vice Rectors, EMU Student Council celebrated their teachers’ day on behalf of all EMU students.