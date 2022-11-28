Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,595 in the last 365 days.

EMU Student Council and EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club Organize a Meaningful Event

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Student Council operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate and EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club (EMU FEB) provided food and drinks to students who study at the Prof. Dr. Özay Oral Library within the scope of the Mid-term Exam Period. Setting up a booth in from of the library building, EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club served students “lokma” on 23 November 2022 and on the other hand, EMU Student Council served chicken rice with “ayran” on 24 November 2022 and supported the students who were at the library studying for their midterm exams. The event received great interest from the students.

EMU Student Council also distributed carnations to EMU Academic Personnel on the occasion of 24 November Teachers’ Day in which the Great Leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was given the title of “Head Teacher”. Visiting EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın and Vice Rectors, EMU Student Council celebrated their teachers’ day on behalf of all EMU students.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Student Council and EMU Fenerbahçe Fan Club Organize a Meaningful Event

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.