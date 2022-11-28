EMU URDC’s Message on 25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Urban Research and Development Center (EMU URDC) released a statement on the occasion of 25 November, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The statement reads as follows:

“Violence against women, which emerges as a result of gender inequality and male domination, is a deepening global problem. As in the whole world and in North Cyprus, women from all social segments are exposed to physical, sexual, psychological, verbal and economic violence at home, in public spaces and in the digital environment because of their gender. In recent years, problems such as wars, pandemics, economic crisis, and the devastating consequences of climate change in the world, in our region and in our country, have shaken women living in Northern Cyprus even more strongly and increase all kinds of violence they are exposed to.

According to the official data, cases of violence against women in our country are increasing in cities, especially in Nicosia, Famagusta and Kyrenia. Violence against women in cities is a phenomenon that restricts women's participation in urban life, their access to public spaces and social services, and deprives women of their “right to the city”.

Violence against women limits the opportunities of women living in and outside the city to participate in education, health, economic and political life, and deprives women of their right to safely participate in social life. Thus, the subordination of women in every social field is reinforced.

A contemporary social structure in which gender equality is ensured requires an effective struggle with all forms of violence against women. However, there are great deficiencies in the effective fight against violence against women living in the city and outside the city in our country. In order to overcome the difficulties and eliminate the deficiencies, it is essential that many actors such as government institutions, universities, research centers, non-governmental organizations, and the media effectively cooperate in every social scale and in all fields.

We, as the EMU Urban Research and Development Center (URDC), demand that the fight against the crisis of violence against women in our island be carried out more effectively as soon as possible. While expressing once again our desire for non-violent, inclusive, safe, healthy and sustainable cities and spaces on the occasion of 25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we announce that we will continue to work for the creation of spaces free from all forms of violence”.