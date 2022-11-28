Submit Release
Cultural Connections, Trade and Healthcare Focus of Premier’s Visit to Boston, Washington, D.C.

CANADA, November 28 - Premier Tim Houston will visit Boston and Washington, D.C. from November 30 to December 7 to advance Nova Scotia’s interests in cultural connections, trade and healthcare innovation.

“Our connections to New England and the United States are significant and I am looking forward to honouring our shared history and exploring ways to enhance our mutual interests in trade, investment and innovation,” said Premier Houston. “This is also an opportunity to share ideas on other issues important to Nova Scotians, including healthcare delivery and combating climate change.”

The Premier will attend the reception for the Earthshot Prize, established by Prince William, Prince of Wales, in Boston on Wednesday, November 30. The prize recognizes solutions to environmental challenges and is awarded to five recipients each year.

He will also attend a reception hosted by the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts, the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, and take a guided tour of their museum at Faneuil Hall. Members of the organization visited Nova Scotia in October.

On Thursday, December 1, at 8 p.m. AST, the Premier will join Nova Scotians and Bostonians for the annual lighting of the tree donated by Nova Scotians in recognition of help received in the aftermath of the Halifax Explosion. The ceremony is broadcast to an audience of more than 200,000 viewers and attracts 20,000 people to the Boston Common.

Premier Houston will address participants at the CTeL Digital Health Summit in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, December 6. His remarks will focus on Nova Scotia’s success with increasing access to virtual care and exploring innovation in technology and policy to enhance healthcare delivery. The summit brings together leading thinkers and innovators in the medical community.

The mission also includes meetings with business leaders, consular officials and trade policy experts to promote business opportunities in technology, education and clean energy development.

Quick Facts:

  • this year’s Boston tree, a 37-year-old, 45-foot (13.7-metre) white spruce from Christmas Island, Cape Breton, was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend, along with his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew
  • 2022 marks the 105th anniversary of the Halifax Explosion
  • mission delegates are Premier Tim Houston and Chief of Staff Nicole LaFosse Parker

-30-

