ThinkOn Partners with CYBER RANGES and Canadore College to Deliver Next-Generation Cybersecurity Training and Help Fill Critical Talent Shortage

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On Inc., a Canadian-owned and operated cloud solution provider with a global data center footprint, is partnering with Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario, and global cybersecurity training technology company CYBER RANGES to deliver world-class, military-grade, simulation-based cybersecurity training to students and IT professionals in North America.



The CYBER RANGES courses, based on interactive deep-dive simulations, will teach participants to detect and overcome cybersecurity threats by presenting latest-threat informed scenarios that require real-time critical response. The CYBER RANGES platform allows administrators to monitor, measure, test, and train security skills, run large-scale capability validation exercises and cyber drills, and test new technologies and playbooks. Administrators can also run tests to enhance cybersecurity functionality.

Modeled after military firing ranges that simulate in-theatre action to train warfighters, CYBER RANGES courses create a fully managed virtual training space with advanced user and scenario management functionalities to customize deep-dive experiences for self-paced learning, instructor-led training, and on-going professional development practice.

“It’s never been more important to train skilled cybersecurity workers, who will have a huge impact on the future of both the technology industry and our increasingly digital society,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO, ThinkOn. “By adding the CYBER RANGES courses and platform to our Cloud Framework Agreement, we’re helping to sharpen cyber skills and make training more accessible for the public sector.”

In today’s cloud-based world, cybersecurity efforts must keep pace with new technologies and increasingly complex digital vulnerabilities. That can be challenging with the ever-widening talent gap in cybersecurity, growing at a pace of 26.2% per year and representing a global shortage of 3.4 million skilled cybersecurity workers, according to the (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study 2022. [1]

Governments, educational institutions, and other organizations can use the CYBER RANGES simulations to test and grow the skills of IT professionals and take a value-based approach to their hiring practices.

Dr. Almerindo Graziano, Chief Executive Officer at CYBER RANGES is proud of the company’s contributions to the future of secure cloud computing. “Our deep-dive cybersecurity training provides governments and organizations with a comprehensive next-generation capability acceleration framework to protect their valuable data assets, a must in this rapidly changing and complex cloud environment.”

ThinkOn is the leading cloud security broker in Canada and the only Canadian cloud service provider certified by the Government of Canada to sell cloud-based data management services to support both Federal Government Sensitive (PBMM) workloads and workloads from all other levels of public sector entities in Canada. The company was recently named one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ for rapid growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.

CYBER RANGES is a next-generation workforce development platform developed on cloud technology and delivered over public or private cloud. CYBER RANGES is an official platform of the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the delivery of national, regional, and global cyber drills.​ In April 2022 MITRE’s innovation arm MITRE Engenuity elected CYBER RANGES as the cyber-range-of-choice for MITRE ATT&CK Defender™ and Purple Teaming 2.0 training.

Think On, Inc. is a 100% Canadian-owned cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

CYBER RANGES delivers world-class cybersecurity training and capability development exercises using next-generation technology and services for the design, delivery, and management of simulation-based, deep-dive experiences in cybersecurity. CYBER RANGES is the ISO27001 certified next-generation military-grade full-content lifecycle platform for the acceleration and validation of threat-informed defense capability and cyber resilience. Built on cloud technology, CYBER RANGES is available on subscription, as fully managed private tenancy, on-premises, with transportable rugged deployment options.

