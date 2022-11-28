EAASI joins the European Umbrella Organisation for Geographic Information (EUROGI)

Brussels, 28 November 2022.- The European Association of Aerial Surveying Industries (EAASI) has recently become a member of EUROGI, the European Umbrella Organisation for Geographic Information.





Established in 1994, EUROGI represents the needs of all organizations in Europe that generate and use geographic information. EUROGI aims to facilitate value creation from location-based information for a sustainable, prosperous, and cohesive Europe. The Organisation represents users and providers of location-based data and technologies from the European public, academic and private sectors.





EAASI is currently the only platform for regular contact and knowledge exchange within the Aerial Surveying Industry. In this regard, the alliance with EUROGI is key as the Association aims to represent the industry members in front of relevant associations and governmental agencies.





“The collaboration with EUROGI will reinforce our networking with many other associations involved in the field of geographic information. This partnership will take the aerial survey to the next level, as it will enable EAASI to reach countries and sectors in which we do not currently have representation and will also provide an opportunity to share knowledge about European projects related to geoinformation. We are looking forward to starting to work with EUROGI as we have some common goals and we can complement each other with our combined expertise”, said Marcos Martínez-Fernández.









EAASI was incorporated in 2019 and represents organizations in the European aerial surveying market. With the global aerial imaging market predicted to reach more than four billion dollars by 2025, EAASI aims to promote the benefits of aerial surveying, improve awareness of aerial survey data and maintain and promote best practices within the industry.





CONTACT:

Ada Perello, EAASI Communications Manager - communication@eaasi.eu



