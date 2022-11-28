Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,326 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,595 in the last 365 days.

Porter Expands to Impact Risk Adjustment Through New Care at Home Intervention

Porter has been closing care and quality gaps in the home through their Care Guides, and this expansion allows it to go further addressing risk adjustment gaps extending the platform in a first of its kind comprehensive quality stars and care coordination model.

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter (based in Miami, FL) has launched the only Quality Stars, Risk Adjustment, and Care Coordination program designed to reach beyond standard in-home interventions. By combining an AI-driven platform and virtual care model, Porter is extending in-home care with a member-centered experience closing quality stars, risk adjustment gaps, addressing SDOH needs, and navigating member benefits.  

Porter has been closing care and quality gaps in the home through their Care Guides, and this expansion allows it to go further addressing risk adjustment gaps extending the platform in a first of its kind comprehensive quality stars and care coordination model. Porter solves for members that have the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience. Through the combined virtual care coordination and in-home care visit, the most vulnerable members are guided through a comprehensive visit addressing risk-adjustable conditions, quality gaps, and other potential barriers to care. Porter's Care Guides then move to coordinate the members' personalized care plan by securing the services, resources, and products they need. 

 Porter leverages one of the most sophisticated data warehouses in healthcare and a powerful analytics engine to select the most appropriate personalized support needed for care-at-home for each unique member.

"This is just the beginning in advancing the member experience," said Porter CEO and Founder, John Criswell, "Every health plan member needs a Porter to help coordinate the complexities of their unique care journey.  And health plans understand the importance of bringing a comprehensive in-home care visit that addresses quality and care coordination first."

"We are thrilled to extend our model simplifying the member journey and improving quality stars, care coordination, and risk adjustment, a field in which our team has significant expertise," said Criswell. "We have a team of Quality Stars and Risk Adjustment experts." John and his team step into familiar territory. He is the inventor of a method for risk adjustment data analytics which was recently issued a patent, and a venture he previously founded and led was acquired by a publicly traded health technology company.

To learn more, please visit

https://www.helloporter.com

Contact Information:
Neil Blanchard
neil.blanchard@helloporter.com
4432232271

Related Images






Image 1: Porter



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Porter

Porter

You just read:

Porter Expands to Impact Risk Adjustment Through New Care at Home Intervention

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.