Porter Expands to Impact Risk Adjustment Through New Care at Home Intervention

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porter (based in Miami, FL) has launched the only Quality Stars, Risk Adjustment, and Care Coordination program designed to reach beyond standard in-home interventions. By combining an AI-driven platform and virtual care model, Porter is extending in-home care with a member-centered experience closing quality stars, risk adjustment gaps, addressing SDOH needs, and navigating member benefits.

Porter has been closing care and quality gaps in the home through their Care Guides, and this expansion allows it to go further addressing risk adjustment gaps extending the platform in a first of its kind comprehensive quality stars and care coordination model. Porter solves for members that have the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience. Through the combined virtual care coordination and in-home care visit, the most vulnerable members are guided through a comprehensive visit addressing risk-adjustable conditions, quality gaps, and other potential barriers to care. Porter's Care Guides then move to coordinate the members' personalized care plan by securing the services, resources, and products they need.

Porter leverages one of the most sophisticated data warehouses in healthcare and a powerful analytics engine to select the most appropriate personalized support needed for care-at-home for each unique member.

"This is just the beginning in advancing the member experience," said Porter CEO and Founder, John Criswell, "Every health plan member needs a Porter to help coordinate the complexities of their unique care journey. And health plans understand the importance of bringing a comprehensive in-home care visit that addresses quality and care coordination first."

"We are thrilled to extend our model simplifying the member journey and improving quality stars, care coordination, and risk adjustment, a field in which our team has significant expertise," said Criswell. "We have a team of Quality Stars and Risk Adjustment experts." John and his team step into familiar territory. He is the inventor of a method for risk adjustment data analytics which was recently issued a patent, and a venture he previously founded and led was acquired by a publicly traded health technology company.

