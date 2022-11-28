Text Analytics Market Projected to Grow with CAGR of Almost 17.4% During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [72 Pages Report]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According To Researcher, The Global Text Analytics Market Is Set To Achieve An Incremental Growth Of Usd 15 Billion, Acelerating At A CAGR Of Almost 17.4% During The Forecast Period 2022-2028.

"Text Analytics Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Text Analytics market size is projected to reach multimillion USD by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Text Analytics Market Report Contains 72 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Text Analytics Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Text Analytics market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Text Analytics industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Text Analytics Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Text Analytics Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Text Analytics product introduction, recent developments and Text Analytics sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Text Analytics market report are:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

Amazon.com Inc.

Basis Technology Corp.

Bitext Innovations SL

Clarabridge Inc. (Qualtrics International Inc.)

Expert.ai S.p.A.

IBM Corporation

Lexalytics Inc.

Luminoso Technologies Inc.

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

among others.

Short Summery About Text Analytics Market :

The Global Text Analytics market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global text analytics market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the text analytics industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the deployment mode, application, end user, and region. The global market for text analytics can be segmented by deployment mode: on-premise, cloud. The on-premise segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021. Text analytics market is further segmented by application: business intelligence, CRM (customer relationship management), fraud detection, GRC (governance, risk management and compliance), others. The CRM (customer relationship management) segment held the largest share of the global text analytics market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. Based on end user, the text analytics market is segmented into: BFSI, government, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, hospitality, IT and telecom, media and advertising, retail and e-commerce, others. In 2021, the retail and e-commerce segment made up the largest share of revenue generated by the text analytics market. On the basis of region, the text analytics market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, Asia Pacific was accounted for the highest revenue generator in 2021.

Report further studies the market development status and future Text Analytics Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Text Analytics market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Text Analytics Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Text Analytics in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Text Analytics?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Text Analytics? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Text Analytics Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Text Analytics market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Text Analytics Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Text Analytics market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Text Analytics along with the manufacturing process of Text Analytics?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Text Analytics market?

Economic impact on the Text Analytics industry and development trend of the Text Analytics industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Text Analytics market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Text Analytics market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Text Analytics market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

